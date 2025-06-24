FC Seoul's Ki Seung-yueng set to join Pohang Steelers
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 19:53
FC Seoul midfielder Ki Sung-yueng looks set to join the Pohang Steelers.
Multiple sources familiar with the K League transfer market said on Tuesday that "negotiations between FC Seoul and the Steelers have progressed," leaving only Ki to sign a contract.
Ki, 36, started his pro career with FC Seoul in 2006 and embarked on a career in Europe in the 2010s, playing for Celtic, Swansea City, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Mallorca.
He returned to FC Seoul in 2020 and has played for the capital side since.
The veteran midfielder has not played as a regular pick in the 2025 K League 1 season under manager Kim Gi-dong, however, with only eight appearances across all competitions as of Tuesday.
He recently returned to action after suffering an injury in April and still showcased his skills during a practice game, during which he netted a long-range goal when the opposing team's goalkeeper was off his line.
But Kim still excluded him from the lineup against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Saturday, starting Ryu Jae-moon and Hwang Do-yoon instead.
Ki reportedly started looking for a different team where he could be guaranteed more playing time, with the Steelers showing interest.
A move to the Pohang club would mark his first time joining a different K League team besides FC Seoul.
Ki also has 110 caps and 10 goals for the Korean national team under his belt in three World Cups in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
Widely considered one of the best central midfielders in Korean football history, Ki helped the Taeguk Warriors reach the round of 16 at the 2010 World Cup and was part of the U-23 squad that won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
