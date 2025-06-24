Ulsan HD looking to salvage pride, secure big bonus in Club World Cup finale

Even with a knockout berth already out of reach, there is still much at stake for Ulsan HD FC in their final group stage match of the FIFA Club World Cup this week — a measure of pride in abstract terms, but up to $2 million in bonus in more practical terms.After losing their first two matches last week, Ulsan HD will close out Group F play by taking on German side Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Wednesday.Ulsan HD, three-time defending K League 1 champions, opened their tournament with a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns FC of South Africa last Tuesday. Then, a 4-2 loss to the Brazilian club Fluminense FC on Saturday eliminated Ulsan HD from knockout contention — reserved only for the top two teams in each of the eight groups.Ulsan HD may be tempted to conserve their energy against Dortmund, with matches in the top national tournament, the Korea Cup, and the K League 1 coming up right around the corner.They are scheduled to arrive back home Saturday afternoon and will then play in the Korea Cup quarterfinals against fellow K League 1 club Gwangju FC five days later. If Ulsan HD can get past the underdog opposition, they will face either Gimpo FC or Bucheon FC — both of the second-tier K League 2 — in the semifinals. Ulsan HD will be heavily favored in either scenario.Ulsan will likely be without Um Won-sang, who suffered a shoulder injury in an awkward fall during the Fluminense match. The speedy attacker was the offensive sparkplug for the club in that loss, with a goal and an assist, but he was seen wearing a sling to stabilize his left shoulder after the match.Dortmund played Fluminense to a goalless draw in their tournament opener before beating Sundowns 4-3. But with four points, they have not yet sealed their knockout berth. If Dortmund fall to Ulsan HD and Sundowns upset Fluminense, then the German giants will be eliminated.There are also 2 million reasons for Ulsan HD to try to grab their first victory of the tournament.Ulsan HD have received $9.55 million just by participating in the tournament. FIFA is also awarding clubs additional bonuses of $2 million for each win and $1 million for each draw.To put that in perspective: Ulsan HD earned an equivalent of about $360,000 for winning the K League 1 title last year. Ulsan HD goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, the highest-paid player in the K League 1 last year, made 1.49 billion won ($1.08 million).Jo said he sees some parallels between Ulsan HD's current plight and the situation for the Korean national team after two matches in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.Jo was the side's first-choice keeper in 2018, when the team lost to Sweden and Mexico in succession to be knocked out of round of 16 contention before facing Germany. And just like Dortmund this week, Germany, the defending World Cup champions, had not yet secured their knockout berth entering their final Group F match against the Taeguk Warriors.With Jo making huge saves and current Ulsan defender Kim Young-gwon scoring the opening goal during stoppage time, Korea stunned Germany 2-0 and sent the world's top-ranked team home. It was the first time in 80 years that West Germany or Germany had failed to advance past the first stage of the World Cup."Just as Korea defeated Germany at the end of the 2018 World Cup, we want to do our best until the very end and give Ulsan supporters hope," said Jo, who will be up against Serhou Guirassy, the leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League last season. "This tournament reminds me a lot of the 2018 World Cup, and I think things will play out the same way and we can beat Dortmund."Kim, now captain of Ulsan, added, "How we play against Dortmund will impact our performances in the K League and the Korea Cup. If we can play well here, it will turn our season around for the better."Yonhap