 Israeli forces fire on people waiting for aid in Gaza, killing 25, witnesses and hospitals say
Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 17:02 Updated: 24 Jun. 2025, 17:07
Displaced Palestinian children play in a tent camp in Gaza City, on June 23. [AP/YONHAP]

Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of people waiting for aid trucks in central Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, Palestinian witnesses and hospitals said.
 
The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
 

The Awda hospital in the urban Nuseirat refugee camp, which received the victims, said the Palestinians were waiting for the trucks on the Salah al-Din Road south of Wadi Gaza.
 
Witnesses told The Associated Press that Israeli forces opened fire as people were advancing eastward to be close to the approaching trucks.
 
“It was a massacre,” said Ahmed Halawa. He said tanks and drones fired at people, “even as we were fleeing. Many people were either martyred or wounded.”
 
Hossam Abu Shahada, another eyewitness, said drones were flying over the area, watching the crowds first, then there was gunfire from tanks and drones as people were moving eastward. He described a “chaotic and bloody” scene as people were attempting to escape.
 
He said he saw at least three people lying on the ground motionless and many others wounded as he fled the site.
 
Displaced Palestinians live in a school run by UNRWA, the UN agency, in Gaza City on June 23. [AP/YONHAP]

The Awda hospital said another 146 Palestinians were wounded. Among them were 62 in critical condition, who were transferred to other hospitals in central Gaza, it said.
 
In the central town of Deir al-Balah, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital said it received the bodies of six people who were killed in the same incident.
 
The deaths were the latest in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which killed about 56,000 Palestinians, according to the strip’s health ministry.
 
The ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants but says more than half of the dead were women and children.
 
Israel launched its campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took another 251 hostages.
 
Most of the hostages were released by ceasefire agreements.

AP
