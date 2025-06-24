 Republican attempt to discourage Trump lawsuits hits big obstacle
Republican attempt to discourage Trump lawsuits hits big obstacle

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, on June 21, after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites, directly joining Israel's effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program, as Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listen. [AP/YONHAP]

Republicans have hit a roadblock in an effort that could deter nonprofits, individuals and other potential litigants from filing lawsuits to block U.S. President Donald Trump over his executive actions.
 
As Trump faces lawsuits nationwide, GOP lawmakers had sought to bar federal courts from issuing temporary restraining orders or preliminary injunctions against the federal government unless the plaintiffs post what in many cases would be a massive financial bond at the beginning of the case.
 

The proposal was included in the Senate version of Trump's massive tax and immigration bill, but ran into trouble with the Senate parliamentarian, who said it violates the chamber's rules. It is now unlikely to be in the final package.
 
Federal judges can already require plaintiffs to post security bonds, but such funds are commonly waived in public interest cases. The GOP proposal would make the payment of the financial bond a requirement before a judge could make a ruling, which critics said would have a chilling effect on potential litigants who wouldn't have the resources to comply.
 
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer hailed the parliamentarian's ruling in a press statement and called the GOP effort “nothing short of an assault on the system of checks and balances that has anchored the nation since it's founding.”
 
“But Senate Democrats stopped them cold,” Schumer said.
 
Two puppets, one U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and the other a police officer, are held up during a demonstration ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 22. [AP/YONHAP]

Lawmakers are running scores of provisions by the Senate parliamentarian’s office to ensure they fit with the chamber's rules for inclusion in a reconciliation bill. The recommendations from Elizabeth MacDonough will have a major impact on the final version of the legislation.
 
On Friday, she determined that a proposal to shift some food stamps costs from the federal government to states would violate the chamber’s rules. But some of the most difficult questions are still to come as Republicans hope to get a bill passed and on Trump's desk to be signed into law before July 4th.
 
Republicans could still seek to include the judiciary provision in the bill, but it would likely be challenged and subject to a separate vote in which the provision would need 60 votes to remain. The parliamentarian's advice, while not binding, is generally followed by the Senate.
 
Republicans and the White House have been highly critical of some of the court rulings blocking various Trump orders on immigration, education and voting. The courts have agreed to block the president in a number of cases, and the administration is seeking appeals as well.
 
In April, the House voted to limit the scope of injunctive relief ordered by a district judge to those parties before the court, rather than applying the relief nationally. But that bill is unlikely to advance in the Senate since it would need 60 votes to advance. That's left Republicans looking for other avenues to blunt the court orders.
 
“We are experiencing a constitutional crisis, a judicial coup d’etat,” Rep. Bob Onder, a Republican from Missouri, said during the House debate.

AP
