U.S. judge blocks Trump plan to close Harvard's doors to international students

Published: 24 Jun. 2025, 10:42
A view of Harvard campus on John F. Kennedy Street at Harvard University is pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Dec. 7, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing his plan to bar foreign nationals from entering the United States to study at Harvard University.
 
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston issued an injunction barring Trump's administration from carrying out its latest bid to curtail Harvard's ability to host international students amid an escalating fight pitting the Republican president against the prestigious Ivy League school.
 

The preliminary injunction extends a temporary order the judge issued on June 5 that prevented the administration from enforcing a proclamation Trump signed a day earlier that cited national security concerns to justify why Harvard could no longer be trusted to host international students.
 
 

 

Reuters
