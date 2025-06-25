Gov't in talks on implementing 4.5-day workweek, reviewing impact on worker income
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:16
The Ministry of Employment and Labor said Wednesday it is in talks with other government agencies on implementing a 4.5-day workweek — one of President Lee Jae Myung’s central campaign pledges — while weighing the potential impact of shorter working hours on workers’ income.
Vice Minister Kim Min-seok told lawmakers during a full session of the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee that specific details have not yet been finalized.
When Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the People Power Party asked whether the 4.5-day workweek would reduce the 40-hour baseline or the 12-hour overtime allowance, Kim said, “I’m not sure yet. We need to see how it develops.”
Kim Yu-jin, director-general for labor policy, added that the ministry is currently “coordinating details with other relevant agencies.”
The labor ministry recently reported its preliminary plans for a 4.5-day workweek to the Presidential Committee for State Affairs.
Asked about potential wage losses due to shorter hours, Kim Yu-jin said the ministry is reviewing the issue.
“We will take a comprehensive approach,” he said, responding to Lim’s comment that “the government must take seriously the risk of reduced income for workers.”
The committee also discussed a fatal workplace accident that occurred on May 19 at the SPC Samlip plant in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
Rep. Park Hae-cheol of the Democratic Party asked whether the company had followed through on a 1 trillion won ($730 million) safety investment plan promised after an accident in 2022.
“We received reports but have not yet confirmed the situation with an on-site visit,” Vice Minister Kim said. "In serious workplace accidents, investigators assess whether the employer implemented a proper safety and health management system and budget, and that these factors are currently under review in the SPC case."
Lawmakers also urged the ministry to strengthen protections for workers during the summer heat wave.
Vice Minister Kim said the ministry is preparing to ensure that “at least 20 minutes of rest be provided every two hours of work” due to forecasts of extreme heat this year.
The ministry previously proposed amending the Industrial Safety and Health Standards Regulation to mandate breaks of 20 minutes every two hours when temperatures exceed a perceived 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit).
However, the Regulatory Reform Committee requested a review, saying the plan was overly rigid and burdensome for small and midsize businesses.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)