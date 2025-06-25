Korea's top trade negotiator holds tariff talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington

Powell says Fed rate cut is on hold even as Trump demands cuts

Business sentiment for July pessimistic over prolonged manufacturing slump, poll finds

8 in 10 leading Korean firms are located in the greater Seoul area, report finds

Korea still an 'emerging market,' MSCI report says as country misses out on watch list inclusion

Related Stories

Korean markets likened to enigma, more obscure than China: report

MSCI or bust even as index inclusion raises some questions

'I’ve never been to a traditional market because the supermarket was closed'

On a scale of S to D, just how confusing is ESG?

KRX promises reforms to bring market to global standards