이재명 대통령 취임에 코스피 랠리, 허니문 끝나도 이어질까
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 08:00
Lee Jae Myung’s market honeymoon: Will the Kospi rally endure?
이재명 대통령 취임에 코스피 랠리, 허니문 끝나도 이어질까
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면
Monday, June 16, 2025
The benchmark Kospi had rallied for seven straight sessions through Thursday this month, as President Lee Jae Myung's inauguration on June 4 is reviving a market that had long been subdued.
rally: 상승하다
inauguration: 취임식
revive: 회복시키다
subdue: 정체하다
이달 들어 코스피는 지난 목요일(6월 4일) 이재명 대통령 취임을 기점으로 7거래일 연속 상승하며 장기간 정체했던 시장 분위기에서 회복하는 흐름을 보였다.
With the gains of more than 5 percent largely led by foreign investors, analysts are revising up the Kospi outlook, weighing on the new administration's strong will on market-friendly policies.
gain: 상승
revise up: 상향 조정하다
weigh on: 반영하다
5% 이상 오른 상승 폭은 외국인 투자자들이 주도했고, 증권가에서는 새 정부의 시장친화적인 정책 의지를 반영해 코스피 전망을 상향 조정하는 움직임이 나타나고 있다.
The Kospi on Friday shed by 0.87 percent following Israel's attacks on Iran, sparking questions about whether the bullish sentiment can endure amid external uncertainties.
shed: 하락하다
spark: 촉발하다
bullish: (시장 등이) 강세의
endure: 유지되다, 지속하다
다만 금요일(6월 13일) 코스피는 이스라엘의 이란 공습 소식에 0.87% 하락하며, 외부 변수 속에서 강세장이 유지될 수 있을 지에 대한 의문을 촉발했다.
“The market has seen an unusually sharp rally since the new administration took office,” said Kang Jin-hyeok, a market analyst at Shinhan Securities.
sharp: 가파른
take office: 출범하다, 취임하다
강진혁 신한투자증권 연구원은 “새 정부 출범 이후 시장이 이례적으로 가파른 상승세를 보이고 있다”고 평가했다.
“The timing of the president’s inauguration was in line with internal and external factors, including the recent U.S.-China trade deal negotiations, resolution of Korea’s political uncertainty caused by the government vacuum and the new administration’s market-friendly policies.”
be in line with: ~와 맞물리다
vacuum: 공백
그는 이어 “대통령 취임 시점이 미·중 무역협상 진전, 정부 공백에 따른 정치적 불확실성 해소, 새 정부의 친시장 정책 등 국내외 요인과 맞물렸다”고 덧붙였다.
The United States and China concluded two days of tense negotiations on Wednesday, raising expectations that the United States will ease the semiconductor export controls to China, Korea’s key trading partner.
conclude: 마무리하다
tense: 긴장된
control: 규제, 통제
미국과 중국은 수요일 (6월 11일) 이틀간의 긴장된 협상을 마무리하며, 미국의 대중 반도체 수출 규제가 일부 완화될 수 있다는 기대감을 키웠다. 중국은 한국의 주요 교역국 중 하나다.
While some view the recent surge as a short-lived honeymoon rally, others say Lee’s policies could propel the index to nearly double its current level.
surge: 상승
short-lived: 단기적인
propel A to B: A를 B로 이끌다
일각에서는 이번 상승장을 단기적인 '허니문 랠리'에 불과하다고 평가하지만, 이 대통령의 정책 기조가 이어질 경우 코스피가 현재보다 두 배 가까이 오를 수 있다는 전망도 있다.
Lee, who has set an ambitious goal of driving the Kospi to 5,000, is aggressively advancing market-friendly reforms primarily focused on enhancing transparency and strengthening investor confidence.
ambitious: 야심 찬
transparency: 투명성
이 대통령은 코스피 5,000 달성이라는 야심 찬 공약을 내세우며, 신뢰 회복과 투명성 제고를 중심으로 한 적극적인 시장친화적인 개혁 드라이브를 걸고 있다.
Lee on Wednesday called on the Korea Exchange to adopt stricter measures against unfair trading, advocating a “one strike, you’re out” policy targeting violations such as stock manipulation.
call on A to B: A가 B 할 것을 촉구하다
adopt: 도입하다
이 대통령은 수요일 한국거래소에 주가 조작 등 불공정 거래에 대해 엄격한 조치 도입을 촉구하며 주식 조작에 대응하는 ‘원스트라이크 아웃’ 제도에 대한 지지를 밝혔다.
For the rally to sustain, Korea’s market fundamentals need to improve.
sustain: 지속하다
다만 현재의 랠리가 지속되기 위해서는 시장 펀더멘털 개선이 필요하다.
“If the Korean market’s average valuation visibly rises above its historical average, it would suggest a structural shift rather than a short-term rise,” said Lee Young-won, an analyst at Heungkuk Securities. “But if concrete measures fail to materialize, the market’s short-term gains could easily stall or reverse.”
visibly: 눈에 띄게
structural: 구조적인
short-term: 단기적인
concrete: 구체적인
materialize: 실제로 나타나다
이영원 흥국증권 연구원은 “한국 시장의 평균 가치가 장기 평균을 상회하는 수준으로 눈에 띄게 상승한다면 이는 단기 반등이 아닌 구조적 변화로 볼 수 있다”며, “구체적 정책이 실제로 실행되지 않는다면 상승세는 언제든 지체되거나 바뀔 수 있다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY JIN MIN-JI AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
