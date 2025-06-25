LG, Shinsegae, Shinyoung: 791 stocks coming to Nextrade in Q3
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 20:14
Starting July 1, investors will be able to trade LG CNS, Nexen Tire and Shinyoung Securities on Korea’s alternative trading platform, Nextrade (NXT), the operator announced Wednesday.
NXT selected 791 securities — including 380 Kospi-listed and 411 Kosdaq-listed stocks — as eligible for execution in the third quarter.
Of these, 105 companies, such as LG CNS, Nexen Tire, Shinsegae International, Shinyoung Securities and Poongsan Holdings, are new additions to the trading roster. These stocks will become tradable on NXT starting July 1 and will remain listed on the platform at least through the end of December.
Meanwhile, 686 stocks — including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix — that were previously listed will continue trading on the platform. However, 112 existing stocks including GS Global, LX Hausys, SK D&D, STX, Samyang Corporation and T’way Air will be removed from the eligible list starting next month.
Once added to Nextrade, a stock becomes available for trading for up to 12 hours a day, nearly doubling the standard 6.5-hour session on the Korea Exchange (KRX). This is due to the inclusion of extended trading hours: a premarket session from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., and an after-hours session from 3:40 p.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to the main market’s 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. window.
Nextrade operates as an alternative execution venue for certain KRX-listed equities and revises its list of eligible stocks on a quarterly basis. The platform excludes stocks facing trading restrictions such as administrative issues. Even previously selected stocks may be removed in the next quarterly review — scheduled for September — if they no longer meet the required conditions.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO SUK-HYUN [[email protected]]
