KIS students join program on defending the country, protecting nature
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 17:26
A group of 17 high school students from Korea International School (KIS) participated in a hands-on experience in Gyeonggi on June 21 in observance of Korea’s memorial month that focused on national security, peace and environmental sustainability.
Accompanied by their teacher, Jae Myong Ryu, the students traveled to Paju and Yeoncheon for a program conducted mainly in English aimed at enhancing their knowledge and global awareness.
The day began with a visit to the Korean Army’s 1st Infantry Division, where students paid tribute at a memorial for U.S. Colonel Weber, who died during the Korean War. In a solemn moment, Grade 10 student representatives Minsoo Ham and Liye Kim delivered a Peace Declaration in English, calling for enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
After that, students were granted special access to the Unesco-designated Biosphere Reserve inside the civilian control zone thanks to the cooperation of Yeoncheon County Office and the Army’s 25th Division.
This was conducted in Korean by expert guide Baek Seung-gwang, who emphasized the region’s rich avian ecosystem — particularly the endangered red-crowned cranes, which serve as both a symbol of ecological conservation and inter-Korean peace.
“The red-crowned crane is more than just a migratory bird — it is a living symbol of biodiversity and cross-border harmony,” Mr. Baek said.
The final stop was Jaein Falls, a key site within the Unesco-recognized Hantangang National Geopark, where students received geological information in Korean from an official geopark guide.
They explored the area's unique rock formations and learned about the site’s volcanic origin, deepening their understanding of Earth’s history and the value of preserving natural heritage.
Mr. Ryu, who is the vice chair of Unesco GEC Club Korea, said, “This program allowed students to go beyond textbooks — to experience national defense, Inter- Korean relations and environmental sustainability. I hope it helps them grow into responsible global citizens.”
This initiative with KIS stands as a model example of interdisciplinary bilingual field education — integrating military cooperation, local government support and Unesco educational resources. It is expected to serve as a reference for other international schools and institutions promoting values-based global education.
