[단독] HD현대, 머스크의 스타링크로 통신망 갈아탄다
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 05:00 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 05:19
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
HD현대가 이르면 이달 중 통합디지털관제센터 통신망에 스타링크 위성 인터넷 서비스를 도입한다. 한국 조선사 중 첫 사례다. 일론 머스크의 우주개발 기업 스페이스X의 저궤도(LEO) 위성통신 서비스인 스타링크는 세계적 조선사를 한국 첫 고객사로 확보하게 됐다.
현재 스타링크는 서비스 시작 전 최종 승인 만을 기다리고 있다. 이에 따라 HD의 통신망 전환은, 이르면 이달 안 가능하다는 설명이다. HD현대 관계자는 23일 코리아중앙데일리에 “기존의 해상용 5G 라우터를 LEO 위성 인터넷으로 대체하기 위한 정부 허가 절차를 기다리고 있다”며 “도입이 완료되면 선박이 어디에서 시험 운항을 하든, 실시간 데이터 수신이 가능해진다”고 말했다.
HD현대는 스타링크 통신망을 통해 시험 운항 선박과 연결이 보다 안정적으로 이루어질 것으로 기대하고 있다. 기존의 통신망이 닿지 않았던 연안·외해 지역에서 벌어지는 일도 실시간으로 연결해 확인할 수 있기 때문이다. 새 통신 시스템이 본격적으로 가동되면, 승조원은 육상 시스템에 어려움 없이 접속할 수 있고, 관제센터에선 지연 없는 모니터링이 이루어진다.
이런 변화는 한국 정부가 LED 위성 서비스 상용화를 본격 추진하는 과정에서 나왔다. 과학기술정보통신부는 지난 2월 미국 스타링크와 영국의 원웹 등 위성사업자들이 쓸 수 있는 주요 주파수 대역을 새롭게 개방했다. 또 단말 장비마다 각각 허가를 받아야 했던 기존의 전파법 시행령을 개정해 규제를 대폭 완화했다.
지난 5월 30일엔 스페이스X와 스타링크코리아, 한화시스템과 원웹, KT SAT와 원웹 등 국제위성통신 사업자 간 공급 계약 3건이 승인됐다. 사업자들은 통상 3주 걸리는 국립전파연구원의 단말 장비 적합성 평가 만을 남겨두고 있다.
스타링크의 한국 서비스는 SK텔레콤의 자회사인 SK텔링크가 담당하며, 해운·조선·항공 기업을 대상 마케팅과 영업도 총괄하고 있다. SK텔링크는 스타링크 서비스에 가입한 기업이 안테나, 중계기 등 필수 장비를 설치해 LEO 위성 신호를 와이파이로 변환해 스마트폰이나 노트북, 기업용 시스템 등에서 이용할 수 있도록 지원한다.
SK텔링크는 이달 초 보도자료를 통해 스타링크가 한국 위성통신 시장의 판도를 바꿀 ‘게임체인저’가 될 것이라고 선포했다. 앞으로 해상·항공 특화 상품, 공공기관 요금제 등 산업군별 맞춤 서비스로 시장 확대에 나설 방침이다.
HD현대의 통합디지털관제센터는 2023년 12월 울산조선소에 구축된 시설로, 이 기업 미래 전략의 핵심이다. HD가 만들어 전 세계에 인도한 선박의 연료 사용량, 장비 상태, 항해 정보 등이 이 곳에 실시간으로 수집, 분석된다. 이런 데이터는 선박 자율운항에 필요한 기반 기술 연구에도 사용된다.
━
영어 원문
HD Hyundai, Korea's largest shipbuilding group, will deploy Starlink's satellite network to power its digital surveillance center, becoming one of the first major Korean clients of the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX.
The deployment, intended to provide more stable internet connectivity in trial vessel operations, will begin as early as this month should the commercial rollout of the Starlink service gain final regulatory approval.
An HD Hyundai representative told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday that the center is waiting for regulatory clearance to replace its maritime 5G routers with a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet.
“That means we’ll be able to receive real-time data regardless of where or how sea trials are conducted,” the source said.
HD Hyundai has become the first domestic shipyard to confirm Starlink's adoption. The switch is expected to enhance real-time connectivity for its Integrated Digital Control Center, particularly during sea trials in remote coastal areas where conventional networks fall short. Once operational, it will enable uninterrupted data flow between vessels and the center, allowing onboard crews to access internal systems and land-based teams to monitor trial operations in real time.
The move comes as Korea accelerates efforts to commercialize LEO satellite services. In February, the government opened up key radio frequencies required for satellite operators such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Britain’s OneWeb. In April, the Ministry of Science and ICT amended the Radio Waves Act to allow certified terminals to be deployed without requiring individual unit permits — a change that significantly lowered regulatory hurdles for rollout.
On May 30, the government approved three cross-border service agreements: one between SpaceX and its Korean subsidiary, Starlink Korea; another between Hanwha Systems and OneWeb; and a third between KT Sat and OneWeb. Final equipment certification by the National Radio Research Agency is still pending and is expected to take approximately three weeks following the ministry’s initial green light. The Science Ministry typically issues a full service license within a month.
For Starlink, SK telink, a subsidiary of SK Telecom, is acting as the domestic service operator, responsible for local marketing and sales targeting the maritime, shipping and aviation industries.
Once a client subscribes to Starlink through SK telink, the operator installs the necessary equipment — such as antennas and range extenders — that convert LEO satellite signals into Wi-Fi, enabling access via smartphones, laptops and enterprise systems like HD Hyundai’s integrated digital control center.
Earlier this month, SK telink announced that it is ramping up efforts to launch Starlink services in Korea, positioning the offering as a potential “gamechanger” in the country’s satellite communications landscape. As part of its rollout strategy, the company plans to introduce sector-specific packages, including maritime and aviation-exclusive bundles, pricing plans tailored for public institutions and flexible configurations combining fixed and mobile terminals to suit a wide range of operational needs.
HD Hyundai’s Integrated Digital Control Center, launched in December 2023 at its Ulsan shipyard, is a key part of the company’s Future of Shipyard initiative. The facility functions as a centralized platform for monitoring smart ship operations, collecting real-time data from its smart vessels worldwide to track fuel use, equipment status and navigational information. The data also supports ongoing research in areas such as autonomous navigation.
The center has also tested remote control handovers between Ulsan and the company’s Pangyo site, conducted in preparation for future applications in autonomous shipping.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)