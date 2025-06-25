Exclusive: HD Hyundai poised to deploy Starlink at surveillence center in Korean first
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 05:00 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 05:19
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
HD Hyundai, Korea's largest shipbuilding group, will deploy Starlink's satellite network to power its digital surveillance center, becoming one of the first major Korean clients of the satellite internet service operated by SpaceX.
The deployment, intended to provide more stable internet connectivity in trial vessel operations, will begin as early as this month should the commercial rollout of the Starlink service gain final regulatory approval.
An HD Hyundai representative told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Monday that the center is waiting for regulatory clearance to replace its maritime 5G routers with a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet.
“That means we’ll be able to receive real-time data regardless of where or how sea trials are conducted,” the source said.
HD Hyundai has become the first domestic shipyard to confirm Starlink's adoption. The switch is expected to enhance real-time connectivity for its Integrated Digital Control Center, particularly during sea trials in remote coastal areas where conventional networks fall short. Once operational, it will enable uninterrupted data flow between vessels and the center, allowing onboard crews to access internal systems and land-based teams to monitor trial operations in real time.
The move comes as Korea accelerates efforts to commercialize LEO satellite services. In February, the government opened up key radio frequencies required for satellite operators such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Britain’s OneWeb. In April, the Ministry of Science and ICT amended the Radio Waves Act to allow certified terminals to be deployed without requiring individual unit permits — a change that significantly lowered regulatory hurdles for rollout.
On May 30, the government approved three cross-border service agreements: one between SpaceX and its Korean subsidiary, Starlink Korea; another between Hanwha Systems and OneWeb; and a third between KT Sat and OneWeb. Final equipment certification by the National Radio Research Agency is still pending and is expected to take approximately three weeks following the ministry’s initial green light. The Science Ministry typically issues a full service license within a month.
For Starlink, SK telink, a subsidiary of SK Telecom, is acting as the domestic service operator, responsible for local marketing and sales targeting the maritime, shipping and aviation industries.
Once a client subscribes to Starlink through SK telink, the operator installs the necessary equipment — such as antennas and range extenders — that convert LEO satellite signals into Wi-Fi, enabling access via smartphones, laptops and enterprise systems like HD Hyundai’s integrated digital control center.
Earlier this month, SK telink announced that it is ramping up efforts to launch Starlink services in Korea, positioning the offering as a potential “gamechanger” in the country’s satellite communications landscape. As part of its rollout strategy, the company plans to introduce sector-specific packages, including maritime and aviation-exclusive bundles, pricing plans tailored for public institutions and flexible configurations combining fixed and mobile terminals to suit a wide range of operational needs.
HD Hyundai’s Integrated Digital Control Center, launched in December 2023 at its Ulsan shipyard, is a key part of the company’s Future of Shipyard initiative. The facility functions as a centralized platform for monitoring smart ship operations, collecting real-time data from its smart vessels worldwide to track fuel use, equipment status and navigational information. The data also supports ongoing research in areas such as autonomous navigation.
The center has also tested remote control handovers between Ulsan and the company’s Pangyo site, conducted in preparation for future applications in autonomous shipping.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)