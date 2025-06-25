Four automakers to recall over 14,000 vehicles due to faulty parts
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 09:43
The four companies, including trading firm GS Global and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the Korean subsidiary of General Motors, are recalling a combined 14,708 units across 19 different models, the Transport Ministry said in a press release.
The recalls were prompted by issues such as a defective airbag inflator system in Hyundai's Avante compact, a potential fire risk in the battery cell system of the BYD eBus-12 — an electric bus manufactured by China's BYD and imported by GS Global — and software malfunctions in the infotainment system of GM's Lyriq all-electric model, the ministry said.
Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr or calling 080-357-2500, the ministry said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)