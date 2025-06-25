Four automakers to recall over 14,000 vehicles due to faulty parts

Hyundai Motor, Jaguar Landrover Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 14,000 vehicles to address faulty components, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.The four companies, including trading firm GS Global and GM Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters, the Korean subsidiary of General Motors, are recalling a combined 14,708 units across 19 different models, the Transport Ministry said in a press release.The recalls were prompted by issues such as a defective airbag inflator system in Hyundai's Avante compact, a potential fire risk in the battery cell system of the BYD eBus-12 — an electric bus manufactured by China's BYD and imported by GS Global — and software malfunctions in the infotainment system of GM's Lyriq all-electric model, the ministry said.Vehicle owners can check whether their vehicles are subject to the recall by visiting the government website at www.car.go.kr or calling 080-357-2500, the ministry said.Yonhap