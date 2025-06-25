 LS Cable joins Korea-Japan submarine cable project led by Microsoft, AWS
LS Cable joins Korea-Japan submarine cable project led by Microsoft, AWS

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:55
The photo shows a high-voltage direct current cable from LS Cable & System. [YONHAP]

LS Cable & System and its undersea communication cable subsidiary said Wednesday that they will take part in a large-scale telecommunications infrastructure project led by a global consortium including Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS).
 
Microsoft, AWS, Korean information and communication technology solutions provider Dreamline and Japan's Arteria Networks have formed a consortium for the Japan-Korea Submarine Cable (JAKO) project, which aims to establish an advanced submarine communications network between the two countries, LS Cable said in a press release.
 

"We have received an order to oversee the entire project on a turnkey basis, including engineering, procurement and construction," the release said.
 
It marks the first time a Korean cable company has secured an international submarine communications project at such a scale.
 
The JAKO project will build a 260-kilometer (161.5-mile) submarine telecommunications cable network connecting Korea's southern port city of Busan and Fukuoka in Japan, with completion expected by 2027.
 
The project is expected to help Microsoft and AWS better manage the rapidly growing data traffic driven by the expansion of AI and cloud services in Northeast Asia, a company spokesperson said.
 
LS Cable and LS Marine Solutions said they will continue to expand their presence in the submarine infrastructure market.

Yonhap
tags LS Cable Microsoft and Amazon Web Services Japan-Korea Submarine Cable

