LG develops semiconductor solution that can reduce smartphone size, improve heat management
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 17:54 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:14
LG Innotek said Wednesday it has developed a next-generation semiconductor substrate technology that can reduce smartphone thickness while improving heat dissipation — a longstanding challenge in high-performance mobile devices.
The company announced it had successfully commercialized the world’s first copper post (Cu-Post) technology for high-value mobile semiconductor substrates, and has already applied it in mass production.
Integrated circuits communicate with the mainboard via the substrate, traditionally using solder balls — tiny spheres of solder that bridge the chip and mainboard.
While a denser solder ball layout can enhance performance by connecting more circuits, the size of the balls imposes limits on how densely they can be packed. If placed too closely, a melted solder can fuse together during manufacturing, causing defects.
LG Innotek’s Cu-Post approach replaces the conventional solder ball-only method. Instead, it builds up copper columns between the semiconductor substrate and the mainboard and places smaller, dome-shaped solder bumps on top. This structure not only reduces the size and area required compared to traditional solder balls but also enables tighter spacing, thanks to copper’s higher melting point.
The company said the Cu-Post structure can shrink substrate size by up to 20 percent, allowing smartphone makers to design slimmer devices.
The announcement carries extra weight as the semiconductor industry increasingly grapples with thermal management issues.
More powerful chips generate more heat, which can increase power consumption and impair performance. Major chipmakers, such as SK hynix with its high bandwidth memory technology, are prioritizing innovations in heat dissipation.
“Copper has more than seven times the thermal conductivity of solder,” said an LG Innotek official. “This means it can quickly disperse heat generated by the chip, [...] helping maintain consistent mobile device performance.”
The company emphasized that its Cu-Post design minimizes heat-induced chip performance degradation, making it particularly beneficial for smartphones where heat and size are critical constraints.
LG Innotek said it holds over 40 patents related to the Cu-Post technology. With this intellectual property, the company aims to expand its competitiveness in the premium semiconductor substrate market.
“We’ll continue to create differentiated value for customers and reshape the industry paradigm through innovation,” said Moon Hyuk-soo, CEO of LG Innotek.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
