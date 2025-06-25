Busan is booming on all-in-one tourist pass offering discounts, access
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 07:00
The Visit Busan Pass — an all-in-one ticket offering access to top attractions, public transportation and exclusive discounts — has sold more than 370,000 units as of March, becoming a must-have for travelers exploring Korea’s southern port city.
Launched in February 2023 and designed for foreign tourists, the pass grants entry to 39 of Busan’s most popular destinations.
Among them is Haeundae Blueline Park’s Beach Train, a coastal railway attraction built along the former Donghae Nambu Line between Mipo and Songjeong Station in the Haeundae Special Tourist Zone. The site drew 1.2 million foreign visitors last year alone.
Other spots include the Songdo Sea Cable Car, Busan X the Sky Observatory, Skyline Luge Busan, Lotte World Adventure Busan, Arte Museum Busan, Busan Tower and the Songdo Yonggung Suspension Bridge.
But the perks go beyond admissions. Passholders receive exclusive discounts at 172 affiliated businesses — including major chains like Olive Young — and gain access to a wide range of experiences such as beauty and skincare treatments, Korean cooking classes, yacht tours, traditional crafts workshops and exhibitions. An additional 42 merchants were recently added to the program, broadening its appeal.
With Michelin-listed restaurants and popular shopping venues also included in the discount network, user feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Some 97 percent of international users on Kkday and Klook rated the pass 4.5 stars or higher, mainly citing its convenience and value for money.
The pass also functions as a transportation card and includes free access to the Busan City Tour Bus, which stops at major landmarks along multiple themed routes — offering first-time visitors an efficient and scenic way to explore the city.
Four versions of the pass are available in both mobile and physical formats. Two are time-based — 24-hour validity for 55,000 won ($40) and 48 hours for 85,000 won — and offer unlimited access during the specified period. The other two are quantity-based — the Big 3 at 45,000 won and Big 5 at 65,000 won — provide entry to three or five attractions and remain valid for six months after purchase.
The time-based options are especially appealing to independent travelers for their flexibility and unlimited access within the chosen time frame, while the quantity-based versions are ideal for those planning to stay in Busan for longer than three days.
Its rising popularity coincides with a sharp uptick in foreign tourism to Busan. Between January and April 2025, the city welcomed over 1.06 million international visitors — a 24 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
To further improve accessibility for international travelers, the government plans to expand sales channels and enhance overall user convenience. The pass has also been connected to mobile payment platforms such as WeChat Pay, making transactions easier for Chinese-speaking tourists.
The Visit Busan Pass is currently available on seven online platforms, including the official Visit Busan website, KKday, Klook, Trip.com and other global travel agencies. It can also be purchased at seven offline locations, including the Busan Station's promotion center and the Gimhae International Airport's tourist information center.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
