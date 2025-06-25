Former union leader tapped as labor minister faces pressure to prove balance (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung’s first cabinet lineup signals a pragmatic and unconventional approach. In a break from tradition, a civilian was nominated for defense minister for the first time in 64 years, a private-sector expert was selected for industry, and a minister from the previous administration was retained. Among the most closely watched appointments is Kim Young-hoon, a former train operator and head of the Korean Railway Workers’ Union, nominated to lead the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Kim previously served as chair of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) from 2010 to 2012.His nomination marks the first time a former KCTU leader has been named labor minister, and comes at a moment when labor issues are intensifying. Key debates include the so-called “Yellow Envelope Law,” a proposed 4.5-day workweek, and raising the retirement age — all of which pit labor and management in direct opposition. The presidential office said Kim was chosen to reverse the previous administration’s “repressive labor policies” and to advance legislation aimed at protecting workers’ rights.Business groups, however, are expressing concern that his appointment may usher in a wave of pro-union policies.The new administration has emphasized resolving Korea’s dual labor market structure and strengthening labor rights. Yet in dealing with policies closely linked to employment, striking the right balance will be crucial. The Yellow Envelope Law, which would limit employers’ ability to seek damages from striking workers and broaden the legal definition of “employer,” could restrict business activity. A shortened workweek and later retirement age may also increase financial pressure on companies. Strengthening labor protections must not result in a tilted playing field.As the new labor minister, Kim will need to develop policies that minimize negative side effects. The ministry has already indicated that revisions to the Yellow Envelope Law will be drafted with business concerns in mind. Any reform of work hours or retirement rules must also account for practical realities and the capacity of employers to adapt. Without jobs, labor rights are meaningless. Labor policy must reflect the broader economic landscape.Kim’s experience on the ground can be an asset in engaging with labor, but he must now act as a policymaker, not a union spokesperson. He should serve as a bridge between labor, management, and government. Bringing the KCTU back to the table for tripartite talks could help revive Korea’s stalled labor reform efforts.Labor policy cannot focus solely on union demands. As of 2023, only 13 percent of Korean workers belonged to a union, meaning nearly nine out of 10 do not. Overemphasis on the two major labor federations, which mainly represent large firms and public-sector workers, risks sidelining the employment needs of non-union workers and the younger generation. If labor policy becomes narrowly aligned with union interests, the opposition’s warning that Kim’s nomination represents the KCTU’s “political invoice” may not be entirely unfounded.실용주의를 천명한 이재명 정부의 첫 내각 인선은 파격이었다. 64년 만의 민간인 출신 국방장관 후보자를 내는가 하면 전문성 있는 기업인을 발탁했고, 전 정권의 장관을 유임시켰다. 고용노동부 장관에는 민주노총 위원장 출신인 김영훈 한국철도공사 기관사를 내정했다. 민주노총 출신 첫 노동장관 후보로, 2004년 철도노조 위원장을 지낸 뒤 2010~2012년 민주노총 위원장을 역임했다.노란봉투법과 주 4.5일제 도입, 정년 연장 등 노사의 이해관계가 첨예하게 맞서는 노동 현안이 산적한 상황에서 노동 현장 출신 장관의 등장에 기대와 우려가 엇갈린다. 대통령실은 “전 정부의 노동 탄압 기조를 혁파하고 노란봉투법 개정 등 ‘일하는 사람의 권리’를 강화하기 위한 적임자로 판단했다”고 인선 배경을 밝혔다. 반면에 ‘친노조’ 정책이 본격화할 수 있다는 우려에 경영계는 긴장하고 있다.새 정부가 노동시장 이중구조 해소 등을 내세우며 노동권 강화에 드라이브를 걸고 있지만, 일자리와 연계된 노동 현안 처리에는 균형감각이 필요하다. 노조에 대한 손해배상 제한과 사용자 범위를 확대하는 노란봉투법은 기업 활동을 제약할 수 있다. 주 4.5일제와 정년 연장도 기업 부담을 가중할 수 있다. 노동자의 권리 강화도 중요하지만 ‘기울어진 운동장’이 돼서는 곤란하다.고용노동 정책의 키를 쥔 장관은 각종 정책의 부작용을 최소화하는 방향으로 대안을 마련하는 데 힘써야 한다. 고용노동부가 업무보고에서 밝혔듯 경영계의 우려를 참고해 새로운 노란봉투법 입법안을 마련해야 한다. 근로시간 단축이나 정년 연장도 기업의 상황과 실현 가능성 등을 반영해 추진할 필요가 있다. 일자리가 사라지면 노동권 강화는 공염불일 뿐이다. 경제 전반의 상황을 고려한 노동 정책을 펼치는 데 힘을 쏟아야 한다. 현장 출신이란 강점을 살려 노동계와 활발한 소통은 하되, 이제 정책 책임자가 된 만큼 ‘노조의 대변인’이 아닌 노사정의 가교 역할에 충실하길 기대한다. 민주노총을 대화의 장으로 끌어들여 ‘노사정 사회적 대화’를 복원하는 등 노동 개혁을 위한 대타협도 모색할 필요가 있다.노조가 원하는 노동 정책만을 반영해서는 안 된다. 2023년 기준 노조 조직률은 13%에 불과하다. 대기업과 공공기관을 대표하는 양대 노총의 주장에만 초점을 맞추다 보면, 고용 정책은 사라져 버릴 수 있다. 비노조 근로자와 앞으로 근로자가 될 청년층의 고용 문제 등까지 포괄하는 정책과 전략을 모색해야 한다. 노조에 매몰된 정책에만 치중한다면 김 후보자의 임명을 “민주노총의 정치적 청구서가 날아오는 신호탄”이라고 했던 야당의 비판이 괜한 말이 아닐 수 있다.