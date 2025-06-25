Kudzu and wisteria: Rethinking conflict through the lens of nature (KOR)

A ten-minute walk from my home brings me to a small garden where I grow ornamental plants such as mophead hydrangeas and star magnolias. On a recent visit, I was stunned to find every inch of soil, and even the plants I had been nurturing, blanketed in a dense green mass. It was kudzu.Kudzu is best known for its roots. Traditionally, the root is juiced or dried and ground into powder for cooking. Its large, bean-like leaves, when young, are edible and often used as pickled greens or as wraps, similar to perilla leaves. Kudzu is not without aesthetic value, either. At the 1876 Philadelphia Exposition, it was introduced as a decorative vine suitable for pergolas, celebrated for its grape-like clusters of pink and purple flowers with a pleasant fragrance.Despite these qualities, farmers often rank kudzu among the most troublesome plants. As a vine, it roots easily — any part of its fuzzy stem that touches the ground can sprout anew. The growth is aggressive, reaching up to 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) per day. Worse, when it climbs other plants, it can smother them with its broad leaves, eventually killing its host.Scientifically named Pueraria montana, kudzu is written asin Chinese. Combined with the character for wisteria,, the word, or "conflict" in Korean, originates from the intertwined growth patterns of these climbing plants. Yet the metaphor warrants a closer look.Kudzu typically thrives in barren, nutrient-poor soil. Like other legumes, it enriches the soil by fixing nitrogen through its roots. Its entangled growth pattern — what we commonly perceive as conflict — is actually a survival strategy. By twisting and leaning on one another, vines create a stronger, shared support system.Seen this way, the very nature of the plant need not be purely negative. Entanglement, when it leads to mutual reinforcement rather than destruction, becomes a form of cooperation. Perhaps the key is not in avoiding the tangle but in cultivating it into a sturdy structure of interdependence. From the wild resilience of kudzu and the tangled grace of wisteria, we might learn a different way to perceive and engage with conflict — not as a force to be eradicated, but as a dynamic from which something stronger can grow.집에서 10분 거리에 작은 밭이 있다. 원예용으로 키워보고 싶은 목수국·스텔라목련 등을 키운다. 며칠 전 이곳을 들렸다가 초록의 잎이 땅 전체는 물론 키우는 식물까지 뒤덮고 있는 모습에 입이 다물어지지 않았다. 칡이었다.사실 칡은 그 뿌리가 먼저 떠오른다. 뿌리를 캐내서 즙을 짜기도 하고, 말려서 가루로 만들어 요리에도 사용한다. 또 끝이 콩잎을 닮은 커다란 잎도 어린 순이었을 때는 따서 깻잎처럼 쌈으로도 먹고 장아찌도 담근다. 게다가 칡은 관상용으로 나쁜 편이 아니다. 1876년 필라델피아 박람회장에서는 칡을 퍼걸러를 잘 덮어주고, 아름다운 꽃이 피는 관상식물로 소개한 적도 있다. 포도송이와 같은 분홍·보라의 꽃이 예쁜 데다 향기도 좋기 때문이다.하지만 이런 실용성에도 불구하고, 농부들이 가장 미워하는 식물 중의 하나가 칡인 것도 사실이다. 덩굴식물인 칡은 줄기에 달린 솜털이 땅에 닿으면 거기서 뿌리가 다시 난다. 이 속도가 하루에 20㎝ 정도. 더 심각한 것은 다른 식물로 기어오르기라도 하면, 큰 잎으로 덮어서 그 식물을 죽일 수 있다는 점이다.칡의 식물 학명은 ‘pueraia montana(푸에라리아 몬타나)’인데, 한자로는 갈(葛)을 쓴다. 이 ‘갈’과 함께 등나무의 등(藤)을 합한 ‘갈등’이라는 단어는 덩굴 식물이 줄기를 서로 꼬아서 자라는 모습을 표현한 말이다. 그런데 이 단어에서 다시 볼 부분이 있다. 원래 칡이 자라는 환경은 척박한 곳이다. 이런 땅에 정착한 칡은 콩과식물이 그러하듯, 땅속에 질소를 모아준다. 줄기를 서로 교차하며 얽히는 증상, 갈등은 사실은 이렇게 해야 서로를 의지하며 단단한 지지가 되기 때문이다. 꼬임 자체가 문제가 아니라, 그 꼬임을 서로를 지지하는 단단한 지지대로 키울 수 있을 때, 갈등도 유용할 수 있음을 말해주는 것이 아닐까 싶기도 하다.