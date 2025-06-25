 Astro’s Yoon San-ha to launch solo tour with Seoul concerts
Astro’s Yoon San-ha to launch solo tour with Seoul concerts

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 10:08
Singer Yoon San-ha's tour poster [FANTAGIO]

Singer Yoon San-ha of boy band Astro will kick off a tour across Asia and South America with two concerts in Seoul, his agency Fantagio said Wednesday.
 
Yoon will hold two fan concerts — a combination of a meet and greet and a concert — at the Bluesquare Mastercard Hall in central Seoul on Aug. 1 and 2 to open his “Prism: From Y to A” tour.
 

The Seoul shows will be followed by stops in Sao Paulo in Brazil on Aug. 5, Santiago in Chile on Aug. 7, Monterrey in Mexico on Aug. 9, Mexico City on Aug. 10, Kobe in Japan on Sept. 5 and 6 and Yokohama, also in Japan, on Sept. 23. Fantagio said additional dates will be announced later.  
 
This marks Yoon’s first solo tour in a year, following his “Dusk Till Dawn” tour of Korea and Japan last year.
 
The upcoming tour will begin shortly after the release of Yoon’s second solo EP, “Chameleon,” which will be released on July 15.
 
Tickets for the Seoul concerts will be available to fan club members starting at 8 p.m. on July 1 via the NOL Ticket website. General ticket sales will open at 8 p.m. on July 3.
 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Astro Yoon San-ha Fantagio

