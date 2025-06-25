Ateez to release special 'In Your Fantasy Edition' of 'Golden Hour: Part.3'
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 10:04
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ateez will release a new edition of its 12th EP, "Golden Hour: Part.3," in celebration of the album's success on global music charts.
The new "In Your Fantasy Edition" of the album will be released on July 11, according to Ateez's agency KQ Entertainment. Further details of the new edition were not disclosed.
Ateez, one of the most popular K-pop boy bands especially among overseas fans, is hitting new highs with "Golden Hour: Part.3."
The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, with more than 105,000 album-equivalent units tallied — including 101,500 in physical sales, 3,000 from streaming and 500 from digital downloads.
Ateez also made its first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with the lead track, "Lemon Drop," landing at No. 69 on the U.S. music chart.
Ateez has become the third K-pop boy band to enter the chart, following BTS and Stray Kids.
The group is scheduled to perform at Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 5 and 6 as part of its world tour, “In Your Fantasy.” The tour will then take the band to cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Orlando, Chicago, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
