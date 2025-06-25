Girl group IVE to perform halftime show at Newcastle United's preseason match

K-pop girl group IVE will perform during the halftime of an upcoming exhibition football match featuring Newcastle United, match organizers announced Wednesday.Coupang Play, a Korean streaming platform, announced the six-piece girl group as the halftime performer for the first match of the annual Coupang Play series between Newcastle and Team K League at 8 p.m. on July 30 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.IVE has been one of the most successful K-pop girl groups since its debut in 2021. Earlier this year, IVE had its fifth million seller with the EP "IVE Empathy."Newcastle, the reigning English Football League Cup champions, will also take on Tottenham Hotspur, captained by Korean star Son Heung-min, at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.Team K League will feature a starting lineup of players voted on by fans, plus one player under the age of 22. Fan voting will go on until next Monday at Coupang Play's official social media pages.Tickets to both matches are available only on Coupang Play's official app. Priority presales for the first match will open at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and those for the second match will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The presale tickets are available only to subscribers of Coupang Play's Sports Pass.The general sale for the first match starts at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by that for the second match at 8 p.m. July 4.Yonhap