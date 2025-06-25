 Girl group Young Posse to return with new music in August
Girl group Young Posse to return with new music in August

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:47
Girl group Young Posse [BEATS ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop girl group Young Posse will release new music in early August, marking its return nearly five months after its special album “Cold” was unveiled in March.
 
“Our ‘K-pop contrarians’ are waking from their summer slumber — please look forward to Young Posse’s signature sound and performance,” the group’s agency, Beats Entertainment, said Wednesday.
 

Young Posse is also scheduled to appear at a fan event for season three of the Netflix original series “Squid Game” (2021-), which will take place at Seoul Plaza on Saturday as part of the 2025 K-Content Seoul Travel Week.
 
Since its debut in October 2023, Young Posse has made a name for itself with hits like “Macaroni Cheese” (2023), “XXL” (2024) and “Ate That” (2024). The girl group has been known for its unique hip-hop vibe and high-quality live performances.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
