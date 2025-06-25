 Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ shines on Billboard staff’s 'Best Albums of 2025 So Far' list
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:06
Album cover for Jennie's first solo studio album "Ruby" [ODD ATELIER]

Jennie of girl group Blackpink is dazzling on her own — her debut solo album “Ruby” has been named one of the best albums of the year by Billboard, the only K-pop release to make the cut.
 
Her debut studio album “Ruby” was ranked No. 21 on Billboard’s list of “The 50 Best Albums of 2025 So Far (Staff Picks),” published on the U.S. music magazine’s website on Tuesday. It was the only K-pop album to make the list.  
 

Earlier this month, “Ruby” was also the only K-pop album included on a similar list by Rolling Stone magazine, titled “The Best Albums of 2025 So Far.”
 
Billboard’s Kristen Wisneski called the album “a striking first project that radiates confidence, elegance and empowerment,” and that it “effortlessly blends empowerment through femininity with her newfound creative freedom.” She added that it showcased “her full control over both the sound and visual direction of her work.”
 
The lead track, “Like Jennie,” was described as “a bold statement track that introduces her unapologetic persona through blunt, self-assured lyrics.”
 
The album title “Ruby” comes from Jennie’s English middle name, Jennie Ruby Jane. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” (1623), Jennie crafted 15 tracks exploring her identity. The album features collaborations with prominent artists such as Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike and Dua Lipa.
 
Jennie performed the album through a show titled “The Ruby Experience,” held in the United States, Korea and France. Parts of the showcase were staged at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest music festival in the United States, drawing significant attention.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
