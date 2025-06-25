 Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:43
Natty of Kiss of Life performs the new track “Lips Hips Kiss” during a press showcase for the group’s fourth EP “224” at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul on June 9. [YONHAP]

Natty of Kiss of Life performs the new track “Lips Hips Kiss” during a press showcase for the group’s fourth EP “224” at Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul on June 9. [YONHAP]

 
Natty, a member of K-pop girl group Kiss of Life, sustained an ankle injury during a pre-recording session for SBS M's weekly music program "The Show" on Tuesday, according to her agency, S2 Entertainment, on Wednesday.
 
"Natty fell during the pre-recording of 'The Show' and immediately visited a hospital for treatment," the agency said in a statement. "Despite her strong desire to perform today, she continued to experience pain, so we minimized the choreography during rehearsals. We will also minimize choreography for the upcoming performance of 'K Bye'."
 

Related Article

"We sincerely apologize for causing concern for our fans and will continue to prioritize our singer's health and safety, supporting her so she can focus fully on treatment and recovery.”
 
Kiss of Life, which debuted in July 2023, recently released its fourth EP, "224," on June 9.
 
The group is known for hit songs such as "Shhh" (2023) and "Bad News" (2023). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Kiss of Life Natty Injury

More in K-pop

Girl group Young Posse to return with new music in August

Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'

Seventeen, Enhypen rank among highest-selling artists in Japan in 1st half of 2025

Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ shines on Billboard staff’s 'Best Albums of 2025 So Far' list

Court's ban on NewJeans members' solo advertising deals becomes final

Related Stories

Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)