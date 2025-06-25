Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:43
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Natty, a member of K-pop girl group Kiss of Life, sustained an ankle injury during a pre-recording session for SBS M's weekly music program "The Show" on Tuesday, according to her agency, S2 Entertainment, on Wednesday.
"Natty fell during the pre-recording of 'The Show' and immediately visited a hospital for treatment," the agency said in a statement. "Despite her strong desire to perform today, she continued to experience pain, so we minimized the choreography during rehearsals. We will also minimize choreography for the upcoming performance of 'K Bye'."
"We sincerely apologize for causing concern for our fans and will continue to prioritize our singer's health and safety, supporting her so she can focus fully on treatment and recovery.”
Kiss of Life, which debuted in July 2023, recently released its fourth EP, "224," on June 9.
The group is known for hit songs such as "Shhh" (2023) and "Bad News" (2023).
