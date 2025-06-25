Court's ban on NewJeans members' solo advertising deals becomes final

Jennie’s ‘Ruby’ shines on Billboard staff’s 'Best Albums of 2025 So Far' list

Seventeen, Enhypen rank among highest-selling artists in Japan in 1st half of 2025

Kiss of Life's Natty hurts ankle recording SBS M's 'The Show'

Girl group Young Posse to return with new music in August

Related Stories

Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour

Kiss of Life controversy reignites debate over cultural appropriation in K-pop