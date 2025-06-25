Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:45
Pianist Cho Seong-jin has been named Instrumentalist of the Year at Germany’s Opus Klassik 2025 awards, the German Association for the Promotion of Classical Music announced on Wednesday.
Cho received the honor for his complete recording and performances of works by French composer Maurice Ravel, commemorating the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth. Cho released the album in January and has been performing the full program in concerts across Europe and Korea.
Opus Klassik announced winners across 30 categories, including best female and male vocalists, conductor, composer, young talent, orchestra and solo recording. Cho shared the Instrumentalist of the Year title with German violinist Antje Weithaas and French trumpet player Lucienne Renaudin Vary.
Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino was a double winner, receiving awards for Young Talent of the Year and Solo Live-Performance of the Year.
The winners were selected by a jury of 11 experts, including musicians, record label executives and journalists. Submissions are accepted through March, and nominees are evaluated based on albums, videos and published reviews.
The Opus Klassik was launched in 2018 as the successor to the Echo music awards, which ended in 2017 after first being established in 1994.
This year’s Opus Klassik ceremony will be held in Berlin from Oct. 10 to 12.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HO-JEONG [[email protected]]
