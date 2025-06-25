 Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:45
Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Instrumentalist of the Year at Germany’s Opus Klassik 2025 awards [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Instrumentalist of the Year at Germany’s Opus Klassik 2025 awards [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Pianist Cho Seong-jin has been named Instrumentalist of the Year at Germany’s Opus Klassik 2025 awards, the German Association for the Promotion of Classical Music announced on Wednesday.
 
Cho received the honor for his complete recording and performances of works by French composer Maurice Ravel, commemorating the 150th anniversary of Ravel’s birth. Cho released the album in January and has been performing the full program in concerts across Europe and Korea.
 

Related Article

 
Opus Klassik announced winners across 30 categories, including best female and male vocalists, conductor, composer, young talent, orchestra and solo recording. Cho shared the Instrumentalist of the Year title with German violinist Antje Weithaas and French trumpet player Lucienne Renaudin Vary.
 
Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino was a double winner, receiving awards for Young Talent of the Year and Solo Live-Performance of the Year.
 
The winners were selected by a jury of 11 experts, including musicians, record label executives and journalists. Submissions are accepted through March, and nominees are evaluated based on albums, videos and published reviews.
 
The Opus Klassik was launched in 2018 as the successor to the Echo music awards, which ended in 2017 after first being established in 1994.
 
This year’s Opus Klassik ceremony will be held in Berlin from Oct. 10 to 12.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HO-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Cho Seong-jin pianist

More in Music & Performance

Pianist Cho Seong-jin named Opus Klassik Instrumentalist of the Year

With new 2,000-seat concert hall, Busan hopes to take music scene global

How do you write a Tony-winning show? Go through a breakup first.

G-Dragon to feature as guest performer in Psy's 'Summer Swag' concert series

Cha Eun-woo will meet fans for last time before military enlistment at July 12 event

Related Stories

Ex-heartthrob Lim Dong-hyek matures as a pianist

Pianist Cho Seong-jin to perform Ravel's complete solo piano works in concert

Pianist Cho Seong-jin prepares for 'Ravelathon' after releasing recordings of French composer's works

Star pianist Cho Seong-jin to give world premiere of newly discovered Mozart piece

After shunning him for 5 years, Cho Seong-jin embraces Chopin once again

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)