Korea conducts separation test for homegrown long-range air-to-surface guided missile

The state arms procurement agency has successfully conducted a safe separation test for a homegrown long-range air-to-surface guided missile under development, officials said Wednesday.The test, which is aimed at verifying whether the missile clearly detaches from the aircraft without affecting its safety and functions, took place at an Air Force unit on Monday, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).DAPA plans to conduct various tests of the missile using a test FA-50 aircraft before verifying the missile on a KF-21 prototype starting in 2027, it said.Since 2018, Korea has been seeking to develop long-range guided missiles to be equipped on the KF-21 to carry out precision strikes on key enemy targets.DAPA said the latest test marked a key milestone in the project and expected the guided missiles to be exported alongside the KF-21 to boost arms exports.Yonhap