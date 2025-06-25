New to Korea? Here are the best Korean language schools to get you fluent fast
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:12 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:28
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Reckoning she wanted to learn a foreign language other than English, 25-year-old Danish student Maria Terslev Nyborg decided to fly to Korea and enroll in Sogang University’s eohakdang, a university-run Korean language institute.
“I just wanted to learn Korean for fun and thought getting professional help from an eohakdang would be a better option than learning it on my own or through private tutoring,” Nyborg said.
While some international students like Nyborg chose to study at a language institute to learn Korean casually, others have more down-to-earth reasons.
Hurum Maqshuro, a 31-year-old Indonesian student at Pusan National University’s (PNU) eohakdang, said many people attend eohakdang because taking language courses at universities or getting Topik level 3 and above is a requirement for undergraduate and graduate programs, adding that recipients of certain government-funded scholarships are required to take part in them.
Language institutes trending upward
Out of a record high of 208,962 international students early last year, 48,924 were enrolled in eohakdang. A plurality of those were enrolled in bachelor's degree programs, according to data released by the Korean Educational Development Institute last year.
The increasing popularity of language institutes is more evident when broken down by school.
The number of students attending Sogang University’s Korean Language Education Center (KLEC) jumped from 441 in 2021 to 898 last year, marking a whopping 104 percent rise, and those taking Kyung Hee University’s Korean language course jumped from 721 to 1,088 during the same period.
Most other major universities, such as Yonsei University, Ewha Womans University and Pusan National University also saw a remarkable increase of between 30 percent and 50 percent as per data provided by the Korean Council for University Education.
With language institutes growing increasingly popular among international students, the Korea JoongAng Daily has selected four programs that stand out for their unique strengths and curriculums for those considering enrolling in Korean courses.
Sogang University
Strength: Emphasis on practical speaking, listening and reading classes blended with speaking practice
Tuition (for the regular full-time courses): 1.83 million won ($1,343) per semester
Apply here: https://klec.sogang.ac.kr/?url=/dep_02/2313.php
Contact information: +82-2-705-8733, [email protected]
For those who place the most value on speaking and everyday conversation, Sogang University’s KLEC might be one of the most suitable options, as its primary academic goal is to help students improve practical spoken Korean.
“We focus most on improving students’ spoken skills effectively,” said KLEC’s spokesperson.
KLEC’s speaking classes teach beginners to intermediate learners (levels 1 through 3 based on KLEC’s criteria) how to communicate in daily situations, such as when talking to people on the subway or asking for directions. To help upper-intermediate and advanced speakers (levels 4 through 6) progress further, Sogang University’s KLEC incorporates debates, presentations and speeches to help students practice articulating their thoughts in more complex situations.
On top of speaking sessions, KLEC’s students have more opportunities to practice their colloquial skills in listening and reading based on the materials used in class.
During reading sessions, learners are encouraged to practice creative speaking based on the texts they read. In listening classes, attendees engage in debates and conversations based on their understanding of the audio materials.
“In every class, including reading and listening, I was always asked to speak only in Korean and to speak a lot,” Nyborg said. “Sogang’s focus on spoken Korean helped me improve my Korean quickly.”
Yonsei University
Strength: Technical learning (solid foundation in pronunciation, sentence structure and grammar), language courses for advanced Korean speakers
Tuition (for the regular full-time courses): 1.86 million won per semester
Apply here: https://www.yskli.com/apply.php?mid=E02_01
Contact information: +82-2-2123-8553, [email protected]
Yonsei University’s Korean Language Institute (KLI) emphasizes laying a strong foundation in grammar, pronunciation and sentence structures.
In beginner classes (levels 1 and 2 based on KLI’s standards), students study basic mechanisms of the Korean language, including pronunciation and phonics, and learn to apply those rules to real-life dialogue. In intermediate courses (levels 3 and 4), students learn to apply more complex grammatical structures and advanced vocabulary while practicing speaking and writing.
KLI encourages level 5 and 6 students to study advanced grammar, vocabulary and expressions and engage in professional dialogues based on advanced materials related to humanities, science, arts, politics and other areas.
In addition, KLI offers unique professional-level courses for students who want to progress beyond level 6, which is the highest tier in most institutes.
In this professional setting, available only for those who have completed KLI’s level 6 offline course or level 8 online programs, students take part in discussions and presentations using more advanced materials, such as literature, prose and news articles.
“Through our intensive language curricula, our students who seek to progress beyond advanced levels can improve their Korean skills further to achieve new heights,” according to KLI’s course descriptions.
Pusan National University
Strength: Extra emphasis on nativelike expressions like idioms and proverbs, activities for learning Korea’s traditions and history
Tuition (for the regular full-time courses): 1.40 million won per semester
Apply here:https://lei.pusan.ac.kr/page?menuCD=000000000000209
Contact information: +82-51-510-7143, [email protected]
One unique strength that PNU’s Language Education Institute (LEI) has is its focus on learning nativelike expressions and Korean history.
After learning basic conversations and rules in the beginners’ classes, students whose fluency levels are 3 and above start learning various practical idiomatic expressions and proverbs that can be used in real-life situations.
“I started learning idioms and proverbs in my level 3 class, and I’m still studying more of them in my level 5 class. The teachers always help us put them to real-life use by encouraging us to apply them in dialogue,” said Maqshuro, the PNU student.
LEI also places value on learning Korean history. Students learn about the country's past, culture and longstanding social issues, on which they engage in discussions and debates.
As part of its regular cultural exploration programs, LEI also takes its students to historically significant places, including the Yangdong Folk Village, the Cheonmachong tomb and the Daegu Heritage Trail, and teaches them about historical events related to the sites.
“We visited Daegu Heritage Trail in the winter semester last year and we learned about the March 1 Movement there,” Maqshuro said. “Visiting these places allows us to gain general knowledge about Korean history and traditional culture.”
Kyung Hee University
Strength: Extracurricular classes and activities for diverse cultural experiences
Tuition (for the regular full-time courses): 1.80 million won per semester
Apply here: https://application.khu.ac.kr/application_kor/user/application/list.do?cMajorCd=0004&pageIndex=1&menuNo=200046
Contact information: +82-2-961-0081, [email protected]
Kyung Hee University’s Institute of International Education aims to maximize its students’ cultural experience through its daily extracurricular classes and activities.
In the latter half of the daily session, after the regular in-class courses in the morning, students of the university's language institute engage in more immersive learning settings outside their classrooms.
Students can choose from a wide range of afternoon electives, including K-pop classes, pronunciation clinics, debate sessions and Topik prep.
The university also hosts an annual Korean speech contest to motivate and incentivize its students to keep up with their language learning and runs regular field trip programs for additional cultural experiences.
“The hands-on activities are different from just regular classes that students can take at other institutes,” said Claudia Palomino Floriano, a 29-year-old Peruvian student who has been studying at Kyung Hee University’s Institute of International Education for a year.
“I have more freedom to explore different aspects of Korean culture, which is helpful to our Korean learning.”
How do I sign up for a Korean language academy?
Taking language courses at an eohakdang is easy even for those who plan to visit Korea on a C-3 short-term visa. The C-3 allows holders to stay in Korea for up to 90 days, during which they can complete a regular 10-week language course.
However, in order to stay more than one semester, one needs a D-4-1 Korean Language Trainee visa, a single-entry visa that is issued only for the duration of an individual's language course.
To apply for a D-4-1 visa, applicants need a high school diploma and must prove that they have $10,000 in their bank account.
But not all applicants who can prove a balance of $10,000 are eligible. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, each university has different policies and rules regarding the acceptance of international students for their language programs, taking into account individuals’ ability to pay tuition and fees and whether they have completed prerequisite education for sexual assault prevention.
Should a student on a D-4-1 visa get a job illegally, the universities that helped the student get the visa might be restricted from doing so for a certain period. D-4-1 holders can work a part-time job only if they've in Korea for six months and have a Topik score of at least 2, at least 90 percent attendance in a Korean course and a work permit from the government.
In case an international student fails to attend 90 percent of the class hours or to pass the classes, they might be disallowed to advance to the next level and to start their bachelor’s or graduate programs if they eventually fail to meet the minimum requirement level or obtain an equivalent Topik score.
For further details regarding the issuance of D-4 visas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises students to consult with their school.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
