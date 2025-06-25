Lee administration begins restoring civilian contacts with North as gov't seeks reproachment with Pyongyang
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:22
The Lee Jae Myung administration has begun reinstating civilian communication with North Korea, reversing the near-total freeze imposed under former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
An official from the Ministry of Unification told Yonhap News on Wednesday that the government had decided to actively review requests for inter-Korean contacts filed by private organizations, signaling a major shift in policy.
“We determined it was necessary to restore civilian-level communication channels with the North,” the official said, adding that the decision was made in consultation with relevant agencies.
The ministry approved two requests on June 19 for contact with North Korean residents for humanitarian purposes — the first such approvals since a flood relief-related exemption in August 2023.
“This move is part of a broader effort to revive civilian communication and foster a peaceful atmosphere on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation,” the ministry said. Several additional applications have reportedly been approved in the weeks since.
Among them was a request from the Foundation of Inter-Korea Cooperation, chaired by former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok. The group filed its request for cultural exchange contacts on June 4 — the day after Lee’s inauguration — and received approval on June 24, according to inside sources.
During the latter half of the Yoon administration, the Ministry of Unification had all but blocked civilian contact with North Korea, citing continued provocations from Pyongyang and deteriorating inter-Korean relations. However, Lee’s pledge to prioritize restoring ties with the North has already led to a tangible change in policy direction.
Following Lee’s inauguration, various civic and religious groups began submitting contact requests to the ministry, anticipating a more open approach under the new administration.
While civic organizations have welcomed the policy shift, they have also called for legal reforms to prevent future administrations from unilaterally reversing course.
“Under the Yoon government, all civilian dialogue channels were cut off. Now they’re finally being restored,” said a spokesperson from the Foundation of Inter-Korea Cooperation. “But to prevent arbitrary decisions by future governments, it’s urgent that the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act be amended.”
Meanwhile, the foundation announced Wednesday that its board re-elected Im as its chairman during a meeting held the day before. Im had stepped down early last year to prepare for a possible National Assembly bid.
“Establishing a peace regime where the two Koreas recognize and develop alongside each other in a healthy and peaceful way will determine the future of this country,” Im said Tuesday, as he accepted the role. “The foundation will proactively propose practical business models to both sides that foster mutual growth and recognition.”
Founded by Im in 2004, the nonprofit aims to promote long-term civilian exchanges between South and North Korea, primarily by connecting organizations, businesses and individuals seeking inter-Korean cooperation.
The group also serves as a conduit for copyright payments from South Korean media using North Korean state content, such as Korean Central Television (KCTV) broadcasts. Since cross-border transfers were blocked after the 2008 shooting incident at Mount Kumgang, the group has placed accumulated payments in escrow under court supervision.
Im’s reappointment is likely to revive public debate over his previous remarks. At a 2024 event marking the sixth anniversary of the Sept. 19 Pyongyang Joint Declaration, he said, “Let’s not pursue unification. Let’s accept objective reality and acknowledge two separate states.” He also called for abolishing the National Security Law and dismantling the Ministry of Unification — comments that drew criticism from conservatives.
