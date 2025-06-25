North Korea, Russia move to establish regular air service between capitals as military, economic ties deepen
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:33
Efforts appear to be underway to establish regular air service between Pyongyang and Moscow, a move analysts say could accelerate the growing military and economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Citing sources, NK News, a U.S.-based North Korea-focused news outlet, reported Tuesday that Russian airline Nordwind has applied to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency for permission to operate a direct Pyongyang-Moscow route twice a week.
Currently, the only regular air service between the two countries is a Pyongyang-Vladivostok route used to transport North Korean laborers, government officials and Russian tourists.
Following two summits between the countries' leaders in September 2023 and June 2024, North Korea and Russia have moved to expand transportation links. Last week, a direct train service from Pyongyang to Moscow, carrying five North Korean train engineers, began operations.
In April, the two sides also launched construction of a new vehicle bridge over the Tumen River, which marks part of their border, with completion targeted for the second half of next year.
Moves to open direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow appear to have accelerated following a visit to the North by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.
During his June 17 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Shoigu expressed hope to resume direct flights between the capitals — discontinued for over 30 years — while mentioning the planned deployment of an additional 6,000 North Korean military construction personnel to Russia.
According to South Korea’s Ministry of Unification, regular flights between Pyongyang and Moscow, once operated by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, were suspended in November 1992.
Russia had previously indicated that any resumption of direct flights would depend on passenger demand.
Alexander Kozlov, Russian minister of natural resources and co-chair of the intergovernmental committee for trade, economic and scientific cooperation with North Korea, said in a September 2024 interview that airlines will operate flights if there is sufficient passenger demand.
Experts say the revived route could serve mutual interests as North Korea seeks to expand overseas labor dispatches — a key source of hard currency hampered by international sanctions — and Russia looks for inexpensive, skilled construction workers.
“The decision by Pyongyang and Moscow to send military construction workers to rebuild the Kursk region is a key indicator,” said Jung Yoo-suk, a researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “From Russia’s perspective, hiring inexpensive and skilled labor from North Korea is an appealing option.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
