 State Dept. reaffirms North Korea denuclearization goal after U.S. strikes on Iranian nuke facilities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 09:43
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly inspecting nuclear materials facilities on Jan. 29 [KCNA/YONHAP]

A State Department spokesperson on Tuesday reiterated the Trump administration's commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, after the United States launched strikes at key nuclear facilities in Iran over the weekend.
 
Tammy Bruce, the spokesperson, made the remarks in response to a question over whether there is a lesson for Pyongyang to learn from the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
 

"President Trump, in his first term, made significant outreach to North Korea. And what I can say, of course ... they've got their own nuclear program in North Korea, that we remain committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, that remains a commitment," Bruce said.
 
"If the North Korean nuclear issue can't be resolved through dialogue ... I'm not going to speculate on hypotheticals at this point."
 
On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. conducted precision strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan in a military operation that he claimed had obliterated the Islamic Republic's nuclear enrichment facilities.
 
The move came as Pyongyang has continued to double down on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs despite the Trump administration's pursuit of denuclearization.

Yonhap
