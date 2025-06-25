800 teenagers were asked for the key to happiness. Their answer may surprise you.
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 13:40 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 13:46
In a society that traditionally emphasizes family and social ties, Korean teenagers now say money is the key to happiness — placing it far above parents or friends.
The findings come from a report released Tuesday by the research arm of Daehaknaeil, a youth-oriented think tank, which surveyed 800 boys and girls aged 14 to 18 across 17 major cities and provinces. The poll was conducted over 13 days from March 21 to April 2.
When asked what they need to be happy, 52.1 percent of teens selected wealth. That figure outpaced other responses by a wide margin: 39.5 percent chose parents, 34.6 percent said friends, 32.8 percent listed rest, 32.1 percent cited appearance and 30.3 percent pointed to life goals or dreams. Respondents could select multiple options.
Notably, 36.5 percent of those who were identified as poor academic performers placed greater importance on having a life goal or dream, and 30 percent said a home was necessary for happiness. Among teenagers from low-income households, 31 percent said mental strength was essential for happiness.
When asked about their future socioeconomic status at age 30, many teens expressed doubt about their prospects of moving up the economic ladder.
Teens from high-income families were relatively optimistic: 13 percent believed they would be in the upper class by 30, and 35.6 percent expected to be in the upper-middle class.
In contrast, 61.2 percent of teens from middle-class households thought they would remain in the same income bracket.
Teens from low-income households largely anticipated staying in the middle, cited by 42.5 percent; while 38.5 percent thought they will be in the lower-middle class.
Academic performance also played a role in how teens viewed their financial futures. Nearly half, or 49.1 percent, of students who said their grades were above average believed they would belong to the upper-middle class or higher by age 30.
Among students with below-average academic performance, 40 percent expected to remain in the lower-middle class or lower.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
