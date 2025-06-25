Attack of the crows: Gov't issues warning as birds flock to the city and harass humans
As reports mount of crow attacks in cities during their breeding season, Korea’s Ministry of Environment issued safety guidelines Wednesday to protect the public and reduce issues with the large-billed crow, a native species increasingly nesting in urban spaces.
The large-billed crow — Korea’s largest corvid, with adults measuring up to 57 centimeters (22.4 inches) — is known for its glossy black plumage and prominent curved beak. In recent years, these birds have adapted to urban life, scavenging in residential trash bins and occasionally attacking people who unknowingly venture too close to their nests.
Such attacks tend to increase between May and July, when chicks leave the nest, although the overall breeding season lasts from March to July. The behavior is understood to be a defensive response by parent birds protecting their eggs or fledglings from perceived threats.
To stay safe, the ministry advises avoiding areas where nests or chicks have been identified. If passage through these areas is unavoidable, it is best to move quickly.
Because large-billed crows often target the head, wearing a hat or carrying an umbrella is recommended for protection. People are also urged not to make threatening gestures, such as swinging sticks, waving arms or throwing objects at the birds.
If attacked, the public is advised to report the incident to local environmental authorities or call emergency services at 119. In the event of injury, people should seek medical attention.
The ministry emphasized the importance of reporting the exact location of nests or fledglings and describing the incident accurately to help prevent future occurrences.
The Environment Ministry said it will work with local governments to assess large-billed crow populations and incidents in urban areas, and install warning signs. An informational leaflet outlining proper responses will also be distributed to local governments and relevant agencies.
“As wildlife habitats expand into urban areas, the potential for human-wildlife conflict increases,” said Kim Tae-oh, director general of the ministry’s Nature Conservation Bureau. “We will continue to monitor the situation and seek ways to promote coexistence.”
