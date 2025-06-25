Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admits to driving on panic disorder medication
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:23
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admitted to driving after taking prescription medication for panic disorder during police questioning on Tuesday, acknowledging his carelessness in the incident that led to his formal booking on suspicion of drugged driving.
The Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul summoned Lee, 64, as a suspect for violating the Road Traffic Act. The questioning began at 9 p.m. and lasted about one hour and 45 minutes.
Police suspect that Lee drove in Gangnam District around 2 p.m. on June 8 while under the influence of prescribed medication.
He reportedly drove a vehicle identical in model to his own while at a golf course, but the car belonged to someone else, prompting a report to police.
Officers at the scene conducted a field drug test, which returned a positive result. The National Forensic Service later confirmed the result through a detailed analysis.
“I didn’t fully realize that I shouldn’t drive after taking medication for panic disorder,” Lee told reporters after the investigation on Tuesday. “If any of your medication falls under that category, it’s better to refrain from driving. I will also be more cautious going forward.”
Lee’s attorney, who was present during the questioning, said the comedian has been suffering from panic disorder for 10 years and had taken his prescribed medication the day before the incident. Lee decided to drive himself to a hospital after his condition worsened.
“It was an inexcusable act of carelessness,” the attorney said.
Under Article 45 of the Road Traffic Act, driving is prohibited when the normal operation of a vehicle is impaired due to the influence of drugs, including legally prescribed medication, if it affects cognitive or motor functions.
“I had my own car key in my hand, and the vehicle door was already open," Lee said of the vehicle mix-up. "The key to the other car was also inside, so the engine started. It was a simple mistake by a parking attendant."
“I sincerely apologize to the fans who have trusted and supported me for so long."
Police will determine how to proceed based on Lee’s testimony.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
