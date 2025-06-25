 Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admits to driving on panic disorder medication
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admits to driving on panic disorder medication

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:23
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu speaks to reporters at Seoul Gangnam Precinct in southern Seoul on June 24. [NEWS1]

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu speaks to reporters at Seoul Gangnam Precinct in southern Seoul on June 24. [NEWS1]

 
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admitted to driving after taking prescription medication for panic disorder during police questioning on Tuesday, acknowledging his carelessness in the incident that led to his formal booking on suspicion of drugged driving.
 
The Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul summoned Lee, 64, as a suspect for violating the Road Traffic Act. The questioning began at 9 p.m. and lasted about one hour and 45 minutes. 
  

Related Article

 
Police suspect that Lee drove in Gangnam District around 2 p.m. on June 8 while under the influence of prescribed medication.
 
He reportedly drove a vehicle identical in model to his own while at a golf course, but the car belonged to someone else, prompting a report to police.  
 
Officers at the scene conducted a field drug test, which returned a positive result. The National Forensic Service later confirmed the result through a detailed analysis.  
 
“I didn’t fully realize that I shouldn’t drive after taking medication for panic disorder,” Lee told reporters after the investigation on Tuesday. “If any of your medication falls under that category, it’s better to refrain from driving. I will also be more cautious going forward.” 
 
Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, center, speaks to reporters at Seoul Gangnam Precinct in southern Seoul on June 24. [YONHAP]

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu, center, speaks to reporters at Seoul Gangnam Precinct in southern Seoul on June 24. [YONHAP]

  
Lee’s attorney, who was present during the questioning, said the comedian has been suffering from panic disorder for 10 years and had taken his prescribed medication the day before the incident. Lee decided to drive himself to a hospital after his condition worsened.   
 
“It was an inexcusable act of carelessness,” the attorney said.  
 
Under Article 45 of the Road Traffic Act, driving is prohibited when the normal operation of a vehicle is impaired due to the influence of drugs, including legally prescribed medication, if it affects cognitive or motor functions.
 
“I had my own car key in my hand, and the vehicle door was already open," Lee said of the vehicle mix-up. "The key to the other car was also inside, so the engine started. It was a simple mistake by a parking attendant."  
 
“I sincerely apologize to the fans who have trusted and supported me for so long."
 
Police will determine how to proceed based on Lee’s testimony.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Lee Kyung-kyu panic disorder medication

More in Social Affairs

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu admits to driving on panic disorder medication

Three men arrested for importing, distributing powerful BB guns that could shatter glass

Court's ban on NewJeans members' solo advertising deals becomes final

More young people move to Seoul than leave it despite housing costs, report says

No beach out of reach with tourism organization's guide to oceanside fun

Related Stories

Comedian Jung Hyung-don set for return to the small screen after monthlong break

Kakao TV accumulates 106 million views in three months after launch

Assault case against actor Lee Kyu-han forwarded to prosecution

Comedian Lee Kyung-kyu takes first kick at K League 1 match

Four in 10 Korean received prescription narcotics in 2024, ADHD medication use skyrockets
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)