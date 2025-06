Court turns down arrest warrant request for ex-President Yoon

The court turned down prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday evening.Prosecutors with the special investigation team on Tuesday had requested a detention warrant due to Yoon's repeated refusal to attend police questioning, as well as other summons by the investigation team.Yoon's team of attorneys handed in a formal letter to the court stating that the arrest warrant filed against the ex-president lacks procedural legitimacy.The probe has summoned Yoon for questioning on June 28 at 9 a.m."We will review another arrest warrant, should he refuse to attend the summons," the counsel said Wednesday.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]