Court turns down arrest warrant request for ex-President Yoon
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:59 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 20:44
The court turned down prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday evening.
Prosecutors with the special investigation team on Tuesday had requested a detention warrant due to Yoon's repeated refusal to attend police questioning, as well as other summons by the investigation team.
Yoon's team of attorneys handed in a formal letter to the court stating that the arrest warrant filed against the ex-president lacks procedural legitimacy.
The probe has summoned Yoon for questioning on June 28 at 9 a.m.
"We will review another arrest warrant, should he refuse to attend the summons," the counsel said Wednesday.
