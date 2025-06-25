 Court turns down arrest warrant request for ex-President Yoon
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:59 Updated: 25 Jun. 2025, 20:44
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Seoul Central District Court building on June 16 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The court turned down prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday evening.
 
Prosecutors with the special investigation team on Tuesday had requested a detention warrant due to Yoon's repeated refusal to attend police questioning, as well as other summons by the investigation team.
 

Yoon's team of attorneys handed in a formal letter to the court stating that the arrest warrant filed against the ex-president lacks procedural legitimacy.
 
The probe has summoned Yoon for questioning on June 28 at 9 a.m.
 
"We will review another arrest warrant, should he refuse to attend the summons," the counsel said Wednesday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
