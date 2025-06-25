 Ex-President Yoon's lawyers formally protest arrest warrant with court, say it's unjustified
Ex-President Yoon's lawyers formally protest arrest warrant with court, say it's unjustified

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 09:15
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol enters the Seoul Central District Court on June 23 in southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Attorneys of former President Yoon Suk Yeol handed in a formal letter to the court stating that the arrest warrant filed against the ex-president lacks procedural legitimacy, his legal team said Wednesday.
 
The special counsel, which is investigating Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 last year, filed for a warrant to arrest Yoon at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Seoul Central District Court. Charges include obstruction of official duties by special public officials.
 

Yoon's attorneys protested the warrant request on Tuesday evening, calling it unjustified.
 
A court decision is likely to come within the day, according to legal sources. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol martial law

