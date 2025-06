Ex-President Yoon's lawyers formally protest arrest warrant with court, say it's unjustified

Attorneys of former President Yoon Suk Yeol handed in a formal letter to the court stating that the arrest warrant filed against the ex-president lacks procedural legitimacy, his legal team said Wednesday.The special counsel, which is investigating Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 last year, filed for a warrant to arrest Yoon at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Seoul Central District Court. Charges include obstruction of official duties by special public officials.Yoon's attorneys protested the warrant request on Tuesday evening, calling it unjustified.A court decision is likely to come within the day, according to legal sources.BY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]