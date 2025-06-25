Korea experiences highest April birthrate increase in 34 years on back of post-Covid marriage surge

Two young sisters killed in apartment fire in Busan

Starbucks to reintroduce plant-based plastic straws in nationwide trial

Related Stories

Rookie girl group Smorz debuts Monday with first EP "Always Some More"

A new generation of 'kkondae' is infiltrating Korean society

BTS's Jin turns tables on Jimmy Fallon, interviews 'Tonight Show' host in U.S. TV return

BTS Jin's second solo EP ‘Echo’ lands No. 1 on iTunes' Worldwide Album, European Album charts

Births in July post largest spike in 12 years as marriages continue to trend upward