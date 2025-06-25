Korean parents warned over dangers of 'sensory toy' after death of child in U.S.
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 10:58
The Korea Consumer Agency on Wednesday urged the public to be cautious with so-called water beads, after a report of an infant death overseas.
Water beads, often marketed under names like “frog eggs” in Korea, can expand to over 100 times their original size when exposed to water.
Although intended for use in hydroponics, air fresheners or decorative interior items, some parents have been purchasing them as sensory toys for children.
Ingesting the beads can lead to severe internal injuries such as intestinal obstruction, as they absorb bodily fluids and swell inside the body, the agency said.
The agency’s Consumer Injury Surveillance System (CISS) received 102 reports of safety incidents involving water beads for the past five years.
All cases involved children under the age of 14, with 67.6 percent — or 69 cases — affecting toddlers between 1 and 3 years old.
Most accidents occurred at home, accounting for 96.6 percent of the total. The leading causes were ingestion, at 44.1 percent or 45 cases, and insertion into the ears or nose, at 54.9 percent or 56 cases.
In one high-profile case, a 10-month-old infant in Wisconsin died in July 2023 after swallowing water beads, which caused a fatal intestinal blockage that stopped food or liquid from passing through.
The case sparked a public outcry in the United States, where lawmakers are now considering legislation to ban the sale of water beads as toys, educational tools or sensory items for children.
Regulations in Korea prohibit the sale of toys that expand by more than 50 percent of their original size, but water beads remain available for purchase as horticultural or decorative items.
The Korea Consumer Agency said it found numerous online reviews indicating that buyers had purchased water beads for children to play with, even when the product was labeled unsuitable for those under 14 or described as being for gardening purposes.
“Parents must ensure that children do not play with water beads,” the agency said. “If a child swallows or inserts water beads into the body, they should be taken to a hospital immediately to check for potential injuries.”
