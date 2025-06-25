Man accused of setting fire to Line 5 subway train indicted for attempted murder, arson
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 12:59
Prosecutors indicted the man accused of setting fire to a subway train on Seoul Subway Line 5 in May, putting the lives of over 160 passengers at risk, on charges of attempted murder and arson.
The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office’s task force handling the arson case said Wednesday it indicted the 67-year-old, surnamed Won, on charges of attempted murder, arson causing injury on a train in operation, and violation of the Railroad Safety Act. He remains in custody.
Won allegedly poured gasoline on the floor of a moving train and set fire to a piece of clothing near the tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations at around 8:42 a.m. on May 31. The incident injured six passengers and endangered the lives of around 160 others on board.
The blaze caused smoke inhalation injuries to 23 people, including Won, who were taken to the hospital. An additional 129 people received medical attention at the scene. One train car was partially destroyed, and damages are estimated at 330 million won ($242,400).
Won was arrested shortly after the incident. According to police, he said he started the fire because he was dissatisfied with the outcome of his divorce lawsuit. He also reportedly told investigators he had purchased the gasoline from a gas station two weeks prior to the attack in preparation for the crime.
Police initially referred the case to prosecutors on charges of arson causing injury on a train. However, prosecutors added the charge of attempted murder, citing the significant threat posed to the lives and safety of all 160 passengers on board.
A court issued a warrant to detain Won on June 2.
A psychological evaluation found that Won does not exhibit signs of psychopathy, authorities said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
