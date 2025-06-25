Man faces 10 years for sex crimes against minors, concealing AIDS diagnosis
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 18:13
Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 10-year prison sentence for a 50-year-old man charged with sexual crimes against minors while concealing an AIDS diagnosis.
The Gwangju District Court concluded the final arguments in the trial of the defendant who faces multiple charges including statutory rape.
The man allegedly picked up an underage girl in his car last year and paid her 50,000 won ($37) and gave her two packs of cigarettes in exchange for sex.
Further investigations revealed that between 2023 and last year, the man had repeatedly engaged in prostitution or other sexual crimes involving multiple minors.
He was also charged with knowingly transmitting an infectious disease by having unprotected sex while concealing that he had been undergoing treatment for AIDS since 2006.
Prosecutors asked the court to sentence the defendant to 10 years in prison, along with a six-year electronic monitoring order, five years of probation and a ban on entering child protection zones.
The defendant admitted to all charges.
The verdict hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.
A women’s rights group in Gwangju condemned the repeat offenses, stating, “The defendant committed similar sexual crimes against minors in 2011 and 2016 but received lenient punishment, which allowed him to reoffend,” and called for a heavy sentence.
