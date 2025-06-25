Military court grants conditional bail to 2 military commanders linked to martial law plot

A military court has granted conditional bail to two detained commanders standing trial for their alleged roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition, officials said Wednesday.The decision is expected to immediately trigger procedures to release former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as martial law commander, and Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, former chief of the Capital Defense Command, according to the officials.The decision came after military prosecutors sought conditional bail for them and two other detained commanders who were scheduled to be discharged upon the expiration of their statutory six-month detention periods between late June and early July.Ahead of the expirations, military prosecutors requested bail on the condition that the commanders not contact others involved in the martial law case, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence if they are released unconditionally.Prosecutors, however, withdrew their request for bail for the other two — Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command — after they were additionally indicted on charges of perjury and leaking military secrets earlier this week.Yonhap