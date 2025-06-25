 Military court grants conditional bail to 2 military commanders linked to martial law plot
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Military court grants conditional bail to 2 military commanders linked to martial law plot

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 17:32
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. [NEWS1]

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su speaks during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
A military court has granted conditional bail to two detained commanders standing trial for their alleged roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition, officials said Wednesday.
 
The decision is expected to immediately trigger procedures to release former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as martial law commander, and Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, former chief of the Capital Defense Command, according to the officials.
 

Related Article

The decision came after military prosecutors sought conditional bail for them and two other detained commanders who were scheduled to be discharged upon the expiration of their statutory six-month detention periods between late June and early July.
 
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, former martial law commander, enters a court martial in central Seoul for his trial over his alleged role in martial law operations on March 26. [YONHAP]

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, former martial law commander, enters a court martial in central Seoul for his trial over his alleged role in martial law operations on March 26. [YONHAP]

 
Ahead of the expirations, military prosecutors requested bail on the condition that the commanders not contact others involved in the martial law case, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence if they are released unconditionally.
 
Prosecutors, however, withdrew their request for bail for the other two — Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command — after they were additionally indicted on charges of perjury and leaking military secrets earlier this week.

Yonhap
tags yoon suk yeol martial law

More in Social Affairs

YouTuber fined $5,000 for linking Lee Young-ae to Kim Keon Hee

Man faces 10 years for sex crimes against minors, concealing AIDS diagnosis

Seoul city to wave flag of freedom with special events for Liberation Day

Military court grants conditional bail to 2 military commanders linked to martial law plot

Lee orders task force over Gwangju military airport relocation dispute

Related Stories

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

Intelligence service suspected of deleting data on former president's phone after martial law declaration

Yoon ordered troops to 'drag out' lawmakers from Assembly, former army commander testifies at trial

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)