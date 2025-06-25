No beach out of reach with tourism organization's guide to oceanside fun
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 13:46
- YOON SO-YEON
The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) released a map of the country's 27 most popular beaches in time for the summer holiday season.
The map was put together by analyzing data from Kakao Mobility's Kakao Navi service users. The KTO, together with Kakao Mobility, listed three beaches from nine regions that were most frequently visited by people from July to August last year.
The most popular stops in the county were: Daecheon Beach in South Chungcheong; Bangameori Beach in Gyeonggi; Seonyudo Beach in North Jeolla, Sokcho Beach in Gangwon; Yeongildae Beach in North Gyeongsang, Hyeopjae Beach in Incheon; Jinha Beach in Ulsan; Hamdeok Beach in Jeju and Haeundae Beach in Busan.
The KTO will also provide the weekly visit analysis from 2024 along with popular tourist spots around the beaches and the opening dates of the beaches for this year.
"We are making a variety of efforts to make it easier for people to travel around the country using related data," said the KTO in a press release. "This map will help people plan their vacations, based on real user-centered data."
The full list of beaches is:
Busan: Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Songjeong Beach
Incheon: Eulwang-ri Beach, Dongmak Beach, Hanagae Beach
Ulsan: Jinha Beach, Ilsan Beach, Jujeon Mongdol Beach
Gyeonggi: Bangameori Beach, Jebudo Beach, Gungpyeongni Beach
Gangwon: Sokcho Beach, Gangneung Gyeongpo Beach, Anmokhaebyeon Beach
Chungcheong: Daecheon Beach, Mallipo Beach, Kkotji Beach
Jeolla: Seonyudo Beach, Byeonsan Beach, Manseong-ri Black Sand Beach
Gyeongsang: Yeongildae Beach, Sangju Silver Sand Beach, Hakdong Mongdol Beach
Jeju: Hamdeok Seoubonghaebyeon Beach, Hyeopjae Beach, Iho Tewoo Beach
