No beach out of reach with tourism organization's guide to oceanside fun

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) released a map of the country's 27 most popular beaches in time for the summer holiday season.The map was put together by analyzing data from Kakao Mobility's Kakao Navi service users. The KTO, together with Kakao Mobility, listed three beaches from nine regions that were most frequently visited by people from July to August last year.The most popular stops in the county were: Daecheon Beach in South Chungcheong; Bangameori Beach in Gyeonggi; Seonyudo Beach in North Jeolla, Sokcho Beach in Gangwon; Yeongildae Beach in North Gyeongsang, Hyeopjae Beach in Incheon; Jinha Beach in Ulsan; Hamdeok Beach in Jeju and Haeundae Beach in Busan.The KTO will also provide the weekly visit analysis from 2024 along with popular tourist spots around the beaches and the opening dates of the beaches for this year."We are making a variety of efforts to make it easier for people to travel around the country using related data," said the KTO in a press release. "This map will help people plan their vacations, based on real user-centered data."The full list of beaches is:Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Songjeong BeachEulwang-ri Beach, Dongmak Beach, Hanagae BeachJinha Beach, Ilsan Beach, Jujeon Mongdol BeachBangameori Beach, Jebudo Beach, Gungpyeongni BeachSokcho Beach, Gangneung Gyeongpo Beach, Anmokhaebyeon BeachDaecheon Beach, Mallipo Beach, Kkotji BeachSeonyudo Beach, Byeonsan Beach, Manseong-ri Black Sand BeachYeongildae Beach, Sangju Silver Sand Beach, Hakdong Mongdol BeachHamdeok Seoubonghaebyeon Beach, Hyeopjae Beach, Iho Tewoo BeachBY YOON SO-YEON [ [email protected]