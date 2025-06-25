 Seoul city to wave flag of freedom with special events for Liberation Day
Seoul city to wave flag of freedom with special events for Liberation Day

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 17:48
A citizen waves the Taegeukgi, or Korean flag, in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, 2024. [NEWS1]

A citizen waves the Taegeukgi, or Korean flag, in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 9, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
To mark the upcoming 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will erect a massive monument themed after the Taegeukgi, or Korea’s national flag, in front of City Hall in central Seoul and honor independence fighters with public events.
 
Under the theme “80 Years of Liberation, Memory of Seoul,” the city unveiled plans for the large-scale commemorative project on Wednesday, 50 days ahead of Liberation Day, which falls on Aug. 15.
 

The project includes the identification and documentation of 500 independence fighters who were born in Seoul but have not been properly recognized for their contributions. The city plans to submit applications for state commendations to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in August.
 
In addition, the city will invite 20 descendants of Korean independence fighters who were active in China for a six-day program in Seoul. The itinerary includes a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery, the Seodaemun Prison History Hall and participation in the city’s official Liberation Day celebrations.
 
On Liberation Day itself, a bell-ringing ceremony will take place at Bosingak Pavilion in central Seoul. A commemorative ceremony will be held at a special stage in Seoul Plaza.
 
From Aug. 9 to 16, the plaza will feature a giant monument titled “Taegeukgi Hill,” made of 80 symbolic steps. An exhibit that re-envisions the Liberation Train — Korea’s first domestically manufactured train following independence — will also be displayed.
 
Two Seoul city buses, routes No. 101 and 400, along with a Han River bus operating under a pilot program, will be wrapped in Taegeukgi imagery and pass by historic sites across the capital.
 
A poster for the “80 Years of Liberation, Memory of Seoul″ project commemorating Liberation Day, which falls on Aug. 15. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A poster for the "80 Years of Liberation, Memory of Seoul″ project commemorating Liberation Day, which falls on Aug. 15. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
The Seoul Museum of History will host a special exhibition beginning Aug. 5, featuring the independence movement of Yi Sang-nyong (1858-1932), a prominent independence fighter, and materials from past Liberation Day ceremonies. The Seoul Museum of Craft Art will display a large Taegeukgi banner featuring signatures from 80 citizens and descendants of independence patriots.
 
Separately, the Seoul Scholarship Foundation on Wednesday awarded scholarships to 120 descendants of independence fighters via a ceremony at City Hall. The program, launched in 2020, is the first of its kind by a local government and supports fourth- to sixth-generation descendants who are not eligible for state benefits, with 3 million won ($2,200) per recipient. So far, the city has supported 660 such students.
 
“We are committed to honoring the noble sacrifices made for our country, and will continue to expand support for independence patriots and their descendants so they are never forgotten,” Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]
