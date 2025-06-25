'Shaken and traumatized': Family details trauma after dog killed in BB gun attack in Geoje
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 10:51
A family pet was shot dead and two others were severely injured earlier this month after three men in their 20s opened fire with BB guns at dogs in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.
“The dog killed was the youngest in our family,” the owner’s daughter said in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Monday. “The dog was hit in the eye, and the cornea shriveled and protruded. The trauma is overwhelming.”
The incident occurred on June 8, when two Marines on vacation and one civilian allegedly fired dozens of BB rounds at four dogs. One died, and two others were left with severe injuries.
“The surviving dogs are so traumatized that they can’t even undergo medical examinations without sedation,” said the daughter. “They don’t even recognize their owner any more.”
The emotional toll on the dog’s owner has been severe.
“My mother keeps calling for the deceased dog while working at her restaurant. She’s living in fear of further retaliation,” she said. “Strangers have been loitering near the restaurant, and last night, a man was spotted shining a flashlight under the tree where the soldiers had fired the BB guns. She’s shaken and traumatized.”
Police handed the two Marines over to military police, while the civilian is under investigation for violating the Animal Protection Act, trespassing and property damage.
Roughly a week after the attack, the perpetrators’ parents allegedly confronted the victim’s family, saying, “You’re all dead. We’ll sue you for false accusations,” according to the victim’s daughter.
Animal rights group Beagle Rescue Network said Tuesday that more than 30,000 people had signed a petition demanding harsh punishment.
“Animals are sentient beings capable of feeling pain. Cruel abuse of animals is a heinous crime that can endanger people, too,” the group said.
Under the Animal Protection Act, the maximum penalty for animal abuse resulting in death is three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,000). However, few offenders receive actual jail time.
“Even in cruel cases, perpetrators often get sentences of around three months in prison, suspended with one year of probation,” said Kwon Yu-rim, an attorney representing Beagle Rescue Network. “Many use apology letters to receive leniency. Some even profit from animal abuse content.”
In 2023, police reported 1,290 cases of Animal Protection Act violations, up from just 69 in 2010.
In sentencing guidelines introduced last year, the Supreme Court recommended four months to one year in prison, or a 3 million to 12 million won fine, for animal killings. For especially cruel acts or multiple animals, the guidelines recommend eight months to two years or a fine of 5 million to 20 million won. The statutory maximum of three years is reserved for egregious cases with at least two aggravating factors.
“If the animal doesn’t die, the punishment is even lighter. Abuse that causes extreme suffering is treated based on whether the animal survived or not," said Kwon.
Meanwhile, Beagle Rescue Network suspects the perpetrators may have modified toy BB guns into more powerful, firearm-like weapons, citing security footage that showed sparks flying during the shooting.
“The law must ensure appropriate punishment and protect victims from further harm,” the owner's daughter said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)