 Starbucks to reintroduce plant-based plastic straws in nationwide trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Starbucks to reintroduce plant-based plastic straws in nationwide trial

Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:47
Starbucks drinks with both a plastic straw, left, and paper straw [YONHAP]

Starbucks drinks with both a plastic straw, left, and paper straw [YONHAP]

 
Starbucks Korea has reintroduced plastic straws at select stores, seven years after phasing them out in favor of paper alternatives.
 
The company said Wednesday that it has begun a pilot program to offer plastic straws alongside paper ones at around 200 stores nationwide.
 

Related Article

Starbucks initially switched to paper straws in 2018 to reduce single-use plastic waste. However, customers have long complained about their inconvenience, noting that paper straws often become soggy.
 
The newly introduced plastic straws are made from plant-based materials derived from sugarcane, not petroleum-based resins, according to the company.
 
Starbucks plans to install collection bins to ensure the straws can be recycled.
 
“A pilot program introducing plant-based plastic straws is being launched at about 200 stores, primarily in residential areas and near hospitals, in response to feedback from customers — including patients and young children — who found paper straws inconvenient,” the company said. “Both plastic and paper straws will be available at participating stores.”
 
The Ministry of Environment in November 2023 indefinitely extended the grace period for its ban on plastic straws and withdrew its plan to prohibit plastic cups at cafes and restaurants, easing its restrictions on single-use products.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Starbucks Straws Paper straws Korea

More in Social Affairs

Wrongfully convicted fishermen acquitted after 56 years

Starbucks to reintroduce plant-based plastic straws in nationwide trial

Two young sisters killed in apartment fire in Busan

New aviation standards endanger Busan's signature drone show

Korea experiences highest April birthrate increase in 34 years on back of post-Covid marriage surge

Related Stories

Smelly paper straws pulled from Starbucks

Starbucks Korea to charge for paper and reusable bags

Korea to 'review' plastic straw ban as U.S. turns its back on paper

Coffee with a view of… North Korea? Starbucks eyes border observatory opening.

Starbucks-obsessed Korea ranks fourth in global store count
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)