Starbucks to reintroduce plant-based plastic straws in nationwide trial
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 16:47
Starbucks Korea has reintroduced plastic straws at select stores, seven years after phasing them out in favor of paper alternatives.
The company said Wednesday that it has begun a pilot program to offer plastic straws alongside paper ones at around 200 stores nationwide.
Starbucks initially switched to paper straws in 2018 to reduce single-use plastic waste. However, customers have long complained about their inconvenience, noting that paper straws often become soggy.
The newly introduced plastic straws are made from plant-based materials derived from sugarcane, not petroleum-based resins, according to the company.
Starbucks plans to install collection bins to ensure the straws can be recycled.
“A pilot program introducing plant-based plastic straws is being launched at about 200 stores, primarily in residential areas and near hospitals, in response to feedback from customers — including patients and young children — who found paper straws inconvenient,” the company said. “Both plastic and paper straws will be available at participating stores.”
The Ministry of Environment in November 2023 indefinitely extended the grace period for its ban on plastic straws and withdrew its plan to prohibit plastic cups at cafes and restaurants, easing its restrictions on single-use products.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
