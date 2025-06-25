Three men arrested for importing, distributing powerful BB guns that could shatter glass
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 14:14
Police arrested three men for illegally importing and distributing high-powered mock firearms with destructive force up to seven times greater than the legal limit, authorities said on Wednesday.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s unit for vice crimes arrested a man in his 60s who owns a replica gun business, an operator in his 30s and a private seller in his 50s on charges of violating the Act on the Safety Control of Firearms and Swords.
Authorities said the suspects sold large volumes of mock firearms that closely resembled real guns.
A model sold by the private dealer was particularly dangerous, as tests by the National Forensic Service found that BB pellets fired from the model could shatter glass easily, far exceeding the permitted safety threshold.
The dealer had been importing airsoft guns, which are typically used for recreational purposes. But most of the products he handled featured detachable "color parts" — brightly colored tips meant to distinguish toy guns from real ones.
Under Korean law, removing these parts classifies the item as a mock firearm, making it illegal to possess or sell.
The suspects allegedly distributed the items covertly via online marketplaces and secondhand trading platforms.
Police seized a total of 820 replica firearms, confiscating 775 units worth about 19 million won ($13,900) from the company and 45 units valued at around 30 million won from the private seller.
Officers began investigating the case after identifying suspicious transactions during a probe into the replica gun trade. They executed search and seizure warrants on May 22 and June 17 before making the arrests.
Anyone who manufactures, sells or distributes mock firearms can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 5 million won.
“Possessing mock firearms is illegal, not just selling them,” a police official said. “Carrying one in a public space could lead to additional charges for possessing a weapon in a public place, so we urge the public to exercise extreme caution.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
