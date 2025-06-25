YouTuber fined $5,000 for linking Lee Young-ae to Kim Keon Hee
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 19:06
A YouTuber who claimed actor Lee Young-ae was connected to Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been issued a summary fine of 7 million won ($5,137).
The Uijeongbu District Court fined Jeong Cheon-su, former head of the YouTube channel Open Mind TV, for defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection in a summary judgment on Wednesday.
The Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office had summarily indicted Jeong in March on the same charge. A summary indictment is a legal procedure in which prosecutors request the court to issue a fine or penalty without a full trial, based on a written review.
In September 2023, Lee donated 50 million won to the Syngman Rhee Memorial Foundation for the construction of a memorial hall for former President Syngman Rhee. After Open Mind TV reported that the donation was linked to Yoon and his wife, Lee filed a complaint with Seoul Yongsan Police Precinct, calling the claim false.
Although the Yangju Police Precinct in Gyeonggi initially decided not to pursue the case, prosecutors took over after Lee’s side filed an objection.
In June of last year, the Uijeongbu District Prosecutors’ Office decided not to prosecute Jeong. Lee’s side appealed, and the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office — the higher authority — ordered a reinvestigation in August and launched a direct probe.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
