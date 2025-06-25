A deeply awkward situation...

Controversy continues to surround Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryeong, the only cabinet member from the previous administration to be retained by the new government. Song had previously denounced the revised Grain Management Act and other agriculture-related bills passed under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration as “farm-destroying laws.” On June 25, she apologized for her remarks and pledged to work with the National Assembly to craft a compromise version of the law. Some within the Democratic Party and farmers' groups are demanding that the original bill be passed and that Song be removed from her post, while the opposition People Power Party has escalated criticism, labeling her an “opportunist.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]