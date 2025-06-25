DP defense of fundraising practices only sparks public backlash

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Allegations surrounding Kim Min-seok, the Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker who has been nominated for prime minister, emerged almost immediately after his nomination was announced. Yet at first, the controversy seemed predictable. Accusations of “daddy privilege” in his daughter’s education — ranging from elite international schools in Korea to an expensive U.S. university — felt familiar, almost routine. So too did questions about how he financed her education during the years in which he held no steady income after losing an election.Such financial mysteries are not new to Korea’s political landscape. Observers have noted how prominent DP lawmakers have sent children abroad for schooling while seemingly increasing their wealth, all without visible earnings. Critics claim this is part of a broader pattern: No matter how loud the media or opposition parties protest, unless clear illegality is exposed, ruling parties tend to push nominations through. For many, it seemed just another political episode with a predetermined ending.But frustration began to grow not from the allegations themselves, but from the explanations that followed. For example, one minister in the Moon Jae-in administration claimed during a confirmation hearing that his household of three lived on just 600,000 won ($442) a month thanks to gifted meat during holidays. He also stated that he repaid a housing loan with 70 million won raised from a single book-launch event. Using such “financial ingenuity,” his daughter attended a foreign school where annual tuition exceeded 40 million won, while his family’s reported assets rose from 84 million won in 2016 to over 600 million won within five years.In another case, during a bribery investigation, authorities found 300 million won in cash at a DP lawmaker’s home. Once again, the defense pointed to proceeds from a book publication event. While the public was asked to believe such explanations, many were left wondering how these financial gains could go unreported or untaxed.Although DP lawmakers often portray themselves as more modest in wealth compared to their conservative counterparts, many have used vague justifications — like book launches and personal donations — to explain sudden influxes of money. This has contributed to public skepticism and frustration, especially among ordinary citizens who face close scrutiny over their own finances.Rather than curbing these behaviors after repeated controversies, some politicians appear to have embraced them as markers of privilege. Their justifications have grown more confident, even audacious.During his confirmation hearing on June 24, Kim was questioned about how he spent 1.3 billion won over five years despite declaring only 500 million won in income. Instead of offering detailed documentation, he cited family events, two book-launch events and financial support from his mother-in-law. “It was a generous amount,” he said, “but not excessive.” Many were left stunned. If an ordinary person reported receiving 600 to 800 million won without a clear source, they would likely face a hefty tax bill.Just days earlier, during a radio interview, Kim remarked that the money raised from four events — around 600 million won — was “within the standard range” for a lawmaker. Other DP figures echoed this sentiment. Seong Chi-hoon, a deputy policy chair in the party, criticized People Power Party Rep. Joo Jin-woo for questioning Kim’s finances. On a television program, Seong said Joo lacked understanding, noting, “He’s new to politics and doesn’t yet realize how book events are used.” In short, the message was: This is just how things work.If that is truly the case, critics argue, then such “grateful sums” should be made available to all citizens — not just lawmakers. At the very least, the rules governing book events and political fundraising should be reformed to ensure transparency.As public trust in elected officials continues to erode, the burden is on lawmakers to restore credibility not only through compliance with the law but through honest, consistent standards. Until then, calls to reform political fundraising practices — especially the unregulated nature of book-launch events — will only grow louder.