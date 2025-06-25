Confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee falls short of 'fair' pledge

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok’s confirmation hearing took place at the National Assembly on June 24 without a single witness, a first since the current system was introduced in 2000.People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers immediately raised concerns. “There has never been a prime ministerial confirmation hearing without witness testimony,” said Rep. Lee Jong-bae, a member of the special committee from the PPP. The Democratic Party (DP) countered that the breakdown resulted from the opposition’s repeated revisions to the witness list. Still, as the majority party, the ruling bloc bears considerable responsibility.At the heart of the hearing were questions about Kim’s financial history. His assets, which stood at negative 577 million won (negative $425,000) in late 2019, grew to over 154 million won this year — a net increase of approximately 730 million won. Yet his only documented income during that period was his annual National Assembly salary of around 100 million won. The opposition claims the discrepancy could reach as high as 800 million won, including restitution payments.Kim explained that 200 million won was covered by his former spouse, while the remaining 600 million came from two family events and two book-launch receptions. But such a defense strains credibility for many observers.President Lee Jae Myung addressed the issue during a meeting with party leaders last Sunday, suggesting the public reserve judgment until the nominee had the chance to explain himself. That should have prompted Kim to make every effort to offer a transparent account.Witness testimony is a vital part of the confirmation process. In 2022, the DP called the head of the law firm Kim & Chang to testify during then-Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo’s hearing, questioning him rigorously about a 2 billion won consulting fee.This time, no third-party testimony was heard. No matter how long the interview session lasted, doubts remained unresolved.Kim also failed to submit many of the materials requested by the committee. The opposition accused him of being a “document-free nominee.” Without witnesses and documentation, the hearing relied solely on Kim’s own statements.When asked about his refusal to provide documents, Kim cited precedent set by former Prime Minister Han — despite earlier saying Han serves as a cautionary example. The contradiction did not go unnoticed.With the ruling party holding a majority, it appears confident of pushing the confirmation through. But treating a prime ministerial hearing as a mere formality risks undermining the process for subsequent cabinet nominees.Some DP lawmakers even used the session to attack opposition members over unrelated issues, such as military service records — behavior that prompted heated exchanges.If the confirmation process continues in this manner, the government may face criticism for obstructing witness selection and withholding materials. Poor vetting could erode public trust.President Lee, who publicly promised a fair confirmation process, must ensure that his nominee and party act accordingly. Kim should provide full documentation and make every effort to answer both opposition and public concerns.