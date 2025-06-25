Wednesday's fortune: A day of love, luck and lessons
Published: 25 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ So-so | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t get swept up by emotions alone.
🔹 A parent’s love truly knows no bounds.
🔹 Love them or not, your spouse is your anchor.
🔹 Be cautious, even if you’re fond of someone.
🔹 Married couples may focus on having a child.
🔹 A fragrant breeze of love may find you.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 The more, the better — abundance is strength.
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness.
🔹 Heart-to-heart understanding may blossom.
🔹 Take the lead and hit your goals.
🔹 Teamwork is essential for success today.
🔹 You’ll be satisfied from head to toe.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Live doing what you love — no regrets.
🔹 Share pride in your children or home.
🔹 Celebrate the journey you've walked.
🔹 Don’t put off what you can do today.
🔹 Growth, not setbacks, will define this day.
🔹 Valuable insights may come your way.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You may find good fortune in money or people.
🔹 Lucky with food — don’t skip a meal.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 A choice or decision may demand attention.
🔹 A pleasant dilemma might lift your spirits.
🔹 New meetings or appointments could pop up.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Prioritize your physical well-being.
🔹 Eat even if you lack an appetite.
🔹 Be discreet in your generosity.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail your path.
🔹 Envy will only drag you down.
🔹 You’re special just the way you are.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Grandkids are your legacy — invest in them.
🔹 Nurture what shows potential.
🔹 Don’t fixate on details — see the big picture.
🔹 Broaden your perspective — think long term.
🔹 Early birds catch the worm — start your day strong.
🔹 Aim high to see far.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Spend a peaceful day watching TV or resting.
🔹 Handle what you can — don’t outsource needlessly.
🔹 You may land in the perfect role today.
🔹 Win just one person over to your side.
🔹 Teamwork will bring better outcomes than solo acts.
🔹 Be mindful of your relationships.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid unnecessary outings or meetings.
🔹 Say no to lending money or impulsive shopping.
🔹 Don’t start anything new — stay steady.
🔹 Even on familiar paths, stay alert.
🔹 Be rational, not emotional.
🔹 Career choices may weigh on your mind.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 In your golden years, live with confidence and joy.
🔹 You may find yourself in the spotlight today.
🔹 Your efforts may finally bear fruit.
🔹 Progress gains momentum on current projects.
🔹 Be proactive — don’t wait to be asked.
🔹 Enjoy spending — it’ll feel well-earned.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Aging is not decline, but a journey to fulfillment.
🔹 Luck may be smiling your way.
🔹 Simply being alive is a gift — cherish it.
🔹 Make today your favorite day.
🔹 A new hope or skill may emerge.
🔹 Embrace small, certain joys.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose fruits and veggies over heavy foods.
🔹 Reflect on the phrase: “Children aren’t ours to keep.”
🔹 Financial worries may linger in your mind.
🔹 Relationship tensions may surface.
🔹 Work or people may take an emotional toll.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by your emotions.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Stay in the background — don’t meddle.
🔹 Guard against injury — move with care.
🔹 Skip the “back in my day” speeches.
🔹 Speak less and listen more.
🔹 Don’t dismiss elders — they hold wisdom.
🔹 Seek advice from those with experience.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
